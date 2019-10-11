The face fits with tailor-made frames for your face

If, like me, choosing the right frames for your glasses is a long drawn-out affair then you might be pleased to hear that you can now have them tailor made to fit your face.

YOU MAWO is the first 3D printed eyewear brand, producing tailored eyewear through 3D Printing and utilising a 3D head scan via the use of an iPad to completely tailor your eyewear to achieve the perfect fit.

Currently scans can only be done by appointment in London or Manchester, but if that doesn’t work for you then you can order a pair of ready-made sunglasses from the vast array of colours and styles. You can even have the inside of the leg inscribed with your name or a special message.

All of YOU MAWO’s designs are technically and dynamically optimised based on the analysis of hundreds of faces: each custom-tailored eyewear frame is based on the individual’s facial topography.

This process is done using the newest generation of infrared scanning technology, to guarantee the highest scan precision by adapting 11 dimensions: glass size, nose bridge width, inclination, temple angle, length of temple, inscription in temple, bending of temple, base curve, nose pad size, nose pad angle, nose pad position, to form the foundation for each individual frame.

You can find out how it works here: https://www.youmawo.com/en/collection/

Prices for YOU MAWO’s standard collection begin at around £420, whilst the bespoke range retails from approximately £500.