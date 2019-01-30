Six top reasons to get your children into art

It may sometimes be messy but art is an important way to foster creativity in children.

After all, the great Picasso himself once said, ‘Every child is an artist’.

From developing their cognitive skills to nurturing inventiveness and communicating thoughts in a variety of ways, the benefits are undeniable. And the ways you can expose them to it are endless: from reading books and talking about artwork to going to galleries and displaying their masterpieces around the house.

But if you’re still not convinced, here are the top reasons to get your children participating in art activities, provided by the experts at art4you Scotland.

It teaches them how to plan and execute their ideas

A child’s imagination is limitless. Art gives them a means of taking these ideas and making something new that they have made themselves. It’s the very definition of ‘hands on’ and shows children how choices that they make and has a direct influence on what a finished piece will look like.

It improves their fine motor skills

Art provides important elements to developing a child’s fine motor skills: from simple things like holding a paintbrush to learning how hard to push down a crayon into paper to get colour.

It increases their ability to observe and monitor the world

Art isn’t just about creativity, it allows children to learn to observe and describe, analyse and interpret. It also introduces them to cultures from around the world, as they share and reflect on their work of art and learn something about the world they live in.

They develop more awareness of spatial relationships

It encourages kids to give more attention to the physical spaces that surround them. Drawing, making objects out of clay and cutting paper are just a few examples of art activities that develop visual-spatial skills.

It strengthens their critical thinking and problem-solving skills

There are studies that show that there is a correlation between art and other academic achievements. That is because it teaches kids to think creatively to solve problems, while also showing that there is more than one solution for a problem.

It builds self-confidence and independence

Art nourishes the soul and nurtures inventiveness as it engages children in a process that aids in the development of self-esteem, self-discipline, cooperation, and self-motivation. Because there is not just one right way to make art, every child can feel pride in their artistic creations.