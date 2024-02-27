Scottish Field’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

WANT to treat your mum this Mother’s Day, but tired of sifting through hundreds of targeted ads? We hear you. Morag Bootland and Rosie Morton have done the legwork for you so that you can find the perfect gift for the leading lady in your life.

Bluebellgray, Florrie Teapot, RRP £60. bluebellgray.com

A nice cup of tea… Is there anything more cathartic?

Many mums across the world are busy ferrying kids from A to B, juggling hectic careers, and acting as chief home maker, so sometimes a cup of tea is just what the doctor ordered. It’s an antidote, if you will, to ‘Supermum Burnout’. Gifting your mum the time to enjoy the ceremony of a pot of tea – preferably served in her favourite reading spot with a side of pancakes – is the ultimate way to unwind. Frankly, having this gorgeous teapot to hand has completely changed my Sunday morning routine for the better!

If you haven’t yet discovered the wonderful Scottish brand that is Bluebellgray, where have you been? Founder Fi Douglas believes in the power of colour and print, and how they can affect how we feel. Back by popular demand is her colourful ‘Florrie’ range, and this teapot is a true classic. It holds 1270ml, is dishwasher safe and pours smoothly. (Let’s face it, leaky teapots remove some, if not all the joy!)

Chatham Footwear, Deck Lady II G2 – Premium Leather Boat Shoes, RRP £120. chatham.co.uk

If I’m honest, Chatham Footwear wasn’t on my radar until now. Why? There’s no reasonable excuse, especially since they are a market leader in nautical and country footwear and have, for over 30 years, been a key British lifestyle footwear brand.

This lace-up boat shoe is just one of many examples at Chatham that shows comfort need not be sacrificed for style (and vice versa). They are crafted from premium walnut leather with an enhanced grip sole, and feature performance cushioning that is anti-bacterial. They come with a two-year manufacturer’s guarantee, but given that Chatham is famed for its long-lasting shoes, I doubt you’ll need it. Pair these with a striped-T and a good pair of ankle grazers and your mum will be set to step out in style this spring. (If you think she is likely to wear them without socks, consider going down half a size).

ARRAN Sense of Scotland, Hydrating Hand Cream Gift Set, RRP £30. arran.com

We’ve clambered out of winter, and our skin is in need of some serious TLC! Sound familiar? We believe that the leading lady in your life deserves a sumptuous treat to combat the lingering effects of winter. Could we have found the answer?

ARRAN Sense of Scotland – formerly known as ARRAN Aromatics – have released a set of three x 40ml, non-greasy hand creams in their most popular scents – After the Rain, Glenashdale and Glen Rosa. They’re beautifully lightweight and, owing to their handy travel-size, they are ideal for slipping into a handbag, sitting on your work desk or going with you on your travels. (They promise 72 hours of deep hydration, and it seems to soak in almost instantly).

It’s worth noting that if you’ve previously enjoyed ARRAN Aromatics’ products but fear your favourite scents may have changed, the brand reassures customers that the products people know and love remain unchanged, they may just have updated products names.

EarSass, Mother of Pearl, RRP £28. earsass.com

It’s time to get your sass on! This gorgeous Perthshire-based brand hit the headlines after HRH The Princess of Wales was spotted wearing a pair of their earrings earlier this year. The 18k gold-plated and white-gold-plated ‘Issy Star’ earrings flew off the online shelves after Kate Middleton wore them to two official occasions. ‘Sassboss’ Sophie McGown – who is passionate about colourful, bold fashion and jewellery – in turn raised more than £10,000 for a mental health charity from the subsequent sales.

This time, why not treat your mum to EarSass’ timeless (and appropriately named) Mother of Pearl earrings? These beautiful lightweight earrings can be worn day or night, and match well with any outfit, modern or classic. At 2.5cm in length, and with a hoop diameter of 1.8cm, you barely notice that you’re wearing them. One thing that is guaranteed is that they will be greatly admired. So, whether your lovely mum has an impending lunch date or summer holiday with the girls, or simply enjoys statement pieces, these are just the ticket.

Fuarain super active moisture cream, RRP £36. fuarainskincare.com

If you like to shop Scottish when it comes to gifting then you could do much worse than Fuarain’s pioneering debut skincare product. Made using water from Pannanich Wells natural spring in Royal Deeside, Fuarain (meaning Spring) is blended with natural botanicals to create a luxurious cream for daily use. Water from the spring has been revered for centuries for its healing properties, in fact the town of Ballater came into being thanks to an influx of visitors travelling to the area to experience its rejuvenating waters. Fuarain is fragrance free, so is unlikely to cause irritation, even on the most sensitive skin. And despite issues with rosacea, this Mum’s face has taken to this new product like a duck to water, with no flare ups or redness. The texture is almost whipped, and the cream is absorbed quickly leaving skin feeling toned and hydrated. In fact, clinical studies have shown that as well as providing moisture, firmness and elasticity that Fuarain can also reduce wrinkle depth around the eyes.

Kudd.ly dream pillow, RRP £49. kudd.ly

Being a mum comes with one inevitable consequence, and that’s a lack of sleep. Whether you’ve a newborn baby keeping you up at night, or you’re lying awake waiting for a teenager who should have been home hours ago, sleep is a commodity that is very often in short supply. The Kudd.ly cloud pillow enables Mum to customise her ideal sleeping position, adjusting the height and firmness to her own liking using the extra stuffing and storage sack supplied. This can help alleviate neck and back pain and reduce aches and pains. The cotton cover helps temperature regulation and it’s machine washable. This pillow is soft, yet supportive and adds a real touch of luxury to bed time.

SOS Serum Skincare, RRP from £16. sosserum.co.uk

Smelly stuff is a time-served and old faithful Mother’s Day gifting favourite, but if like me, your mum has sensitive skin, buying her skincare can be a risky business. SOS Serum Skincare’s range is designed especially for sensitive skin and is vegan, cruelty-free and without SLS, mineral oil or fragrance. The formulations are simple, and as well as skincare there’s a range of suncream available too. The moisturising day cream absorbs quickly, contains plant stem cells and hyaluronic acid to improve elasticity and keep skin looking more toned, and contains SPF to protect the skin year round. The handy little travel collection featuring a mini cleanser, serum, moisturiser, SPF and hand sanitiser is a great introduction to the brand and makes a lovely gift at just £25.50.

CleanCo, Clean G Pink (Rhubarb Gin), RRP £16. clean.co

Who says gin has to live up to its ‘Mother’s Ruin’ status?

Founded by British TV personality, Spencer Matthews in 2019, CleanCo has rapidly become known as a leading independent non-alcoholic spirit brand – so you can enjoy all the fun, with less hangover. Spencer launched his business before the birth of his first child in a bid to unlock greater focus, creativity and drive. ‘It didn’t take long to realise that drinking alcohol wasn’t necessary to have fun either – I’ve never looked back, I haven’t needed to,’ he writes on his website.

Clean G Pink tastes every bit as delicious as a standard rhubarb gin. So, if your mum is on a health kick but doesn’t want to forgo her Friday night G&T, this could be the answer. Your order also comes with a handy pocket-sized recipe booklet meaning that your mum will have a healthy mocktail repertoire to impress her friends. (My favourite is the Clean Bramble Cooler!)

Please note: CleanCo can contain up to a maximum of 0.5% ABV so is considered non-alcoholic. See full details on their website.

Silvan Skincare, Gardener’s Balm 60ml, RRP £14.50. blommabeauty.com

Looking for a vegan-friendly treat for a hard-working mum? Silvan Skincare promises both vegan and cruelty-free products that are carefully formulated to provide a natural solution to skin complaints.

The brand was started up by Marian Hardiman who was seeking an oil that soaked in quickly, but could also help with inflammation, post-injury, scars, tight muscles and enhance relaxation. After being left disappointed by what was on offer in the wider market, she began her own holistic business that places organic, plant-based ingredients to the fore. Marian also believes that less is more when it comes to skincare, therefore she has created a line of products that are gentle skincare options.

This Gardener’s Balm is a luxurious gift that helps give hands, feet and even chapped lips some of the TLC they’re desperately craving. It is packed with organic oils, shea butter, marshmallow, calendula, juniper and cedarwood, and smells delicious. Even better though are the results – your skin will be left feeling silky smooth even after a few days of use.

Cadbury, Best Mum Selection Box for Mother’s Day, RRP £15. cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk

Let’s face it, purple wrapper is surely the way to anyone’s heart…

When John Cadbury opened a grocer’s store on Bull Street, Birmingham back in 1824, where he sold not just groceries but cocoa and drinking chocolate, I wonder if he knew how famous his brand would be 200 years later? Cadbury has seen us all through celebrations, big and small, for generations. From a Flake 99 in your ice cream along the beach front to novelty-sized bars of Dairy Milk for big birthdays, it never fails to raise a gluttonous smile. So, how better to mark Mother’s Day than with a great, big box of Cadbury goodies?

This selection box features two layers of old favourites including Fruit & Nut, Milk Chocolate and Caramel Dairy Milk, as well a Crunchie, Twirl, Flake, Curly Wurly, Wispa, Boost and Double Decker. Come on – nothing says ‘love’ like a box of Cadburys…

Eden Mill, Golf Gin, RRP £28. edenmill.com

Eden Mill is one of those brands we’ve all heard of, but still today I speak with gin lovers who have yet to try this tasty tipple from the coastal town of St Andrews. It’s high time that changed. This independent Scottish distiller has an extensive range of gins and in recent years has added a unique selection of limited edition single malts to its portfolio. It is, however, their gins that reigns supreme.

Golf Gin won a Gin Masters gold medal last year for being an ‘excellent example of a London Dry’. Eden Mill promise a botanically rich spirit that incorporates ingredients that can be spotted around local grassland and coastal golf courses in Scotland. It has a seaweed base, fresh pine notes and a floral undertone (a nod to the Scottish heather we love so much).

Of course, Eden Mill does not discriminate and your mum does not require a low handicap to enjoy this gin. Golf skills aside, it is a fantastic addition to the drinks cabinet. It’s not too sweet so pairs well with a variety of mixers – I recommend trying the ‘G&Tee’ recipe on Eden Mill’s website – the handful of fresh brambles and mint make all the difference.

Herringbone throw, RRP £89.95 (currently £59.95 in some colours). houseofbruar.com

This stylish, yet understated herringbone throw is delightfully soft and inviting. At this time of year it’s perfect draped over a favourite armchair, just ready for Mum to pull around her shoulders or tuck around her legs as the evening chills creep in. But it’s also ideally suited for picnicking and beach barbecues. The 100% wool finish makes this a durable and stain-resistant throw and as its available in 14 different colours there’s sure to be something that matches your mum’s décor. The Bronte by Moon throw is made in Great Britain too, so you’re sure to gain brownie points for buying British.

Tog 24 Drench Packable Poncho, RRP £85. tog24.com

Spring may well be about to put in an appearance, but we do live in Scotland, and for that reason we must always be prepared for rain (even on Mother’s Day)! The Tog 24 Drench poncho is the perfect packaway precipitation protection for Mum, and all the family. I love the indigo blue design that features a galaxy of tiny stars, but if your mum is more understated there’s a plain indigo, khaki or pink version available too. The poncho is large enough to fit a good sized backpack underneath it to ensure valuables are kept as dry as Mum. It’s breathable, but is made from completely waterproof fabric with fully taped seams. I love the large front pocket that holds a phone and keys to make accessing them easy, as well as the adjustable hood and hem that ensure that even on blustery days Mum can stay warm and dry inside.

Curlicue wrapping paper, RRP £Various. curlicue.uk

What is a Mother’s Day gift without the wrapping paper? Curlicue’s range of gorgeous gift wrap comes in a variety of unique and cheerful designs, but as well as looking good it is sustainably made from 100% recycled paper and with no plastic, glitter or foil it is also fully recyclable.

Made with vegetable inks this wrapping paper is even suitable for vegan mammas! And there is a full range of co-ordinating gift tags to choose from.

Chipolo one spot tracker, RRP £30. chipolo.net

This ingenious little device makes it all but impossible to lose whatever you choose to attach it to. . Whether that’s your keys, purse or a suitcase, the Chipolo ONE Spot tracker uses the Apple Find My network to keep track of Mum’s personal possessions. This clever little key finder will play a loud sound to enable you to locate them when they are nearby. The ONE Spot is small and discreet and easily attached to a keyring or onto a suitcase and will even send a notification to your phone if you leave your item behind to tell you where it is. It’s water resistant, so will hold up well to a shower and although the battery should last around a year, it can be replaced when it runs out, making this gadget a real friend for life. It’s peace of mind and perfect for forgetful or busy mums who are prone to leaving things behind.

Rab Mojette knitted beanie hat, RRP £23. rab.equipment

Spring is on the way, but we’re still firmly in woolly hat territory. Rab’s Mojette beanie hat is as stylish as it is warm. It comes in five colours, so can be co-ordinated with Mum’s favourite outdoor gear. The wool and recycled polyester outer is combined with an internal fleece headband to make sure that this hat is supremely comfortable against the skin. This would make a really cosy addition to any active mum’s outdoor wardrobe and its sure to earn you brownie points this Mother’s day.

Pivo Pod, RRP £159. uk.pivo.ai

If your mum is serious about sport, whether that’s tennis, horse riding, or anything else then the pivo pod is sure to be a favourite gadget. The pivoting tracker holds a mobile phone to allow Mum to film hands-free while she trains. Any smartphone can be attached to the motorised mount, and when used with the app can turn it into an auto-tracking camera, allowing Mum to record and then analyse her performance. The pivo pod can be attached to a tripod and will track a person’s face and body, following their every move. With the added equestrian pack it can also be programmed to track a horse, or even a dog. This really is my mum’s favourite new toy. It’s simple to set up and use and with the remote control she can start and stop the action at will. This is sure to be a favourite with content creators and fitness fanatics alike.

Florrie & Bird Darcy Bag, RRP £47.50. florrieandbird.co.uk

Florrie & Bird is already a favourite brand in my house, so this Mother’s Day I decided it was time to share the love. The Darcy leather satchel is made from lovely soft Italian leather that smells divine. The timeless look and the postman’s lock make this a classic style that can easily be dressed down with jeans and a jumper, or up with a dress. It comes in seven colours, but I plumped for the taupe knowing that it will go with most of my mum’s outfits. At almost 20cmx 15cm it’s big enough for the essentials, but small enough to be convenient to carry around. The Darcy comes with an adjustable co-ordinating leather cross body strap, but the joy of Florrie & Bird is that they sell a variety of funky straps so that Mum can change up her look as often as she fancies.

HORL 2 knife sharpener, RRP £159. horl.com/gb/en

Here’s one for all the chefy mums. The HORL is a knife sharpener, but it’s not like those other knife sharpeners. You know, the plastic and metal ones that are always buried away at the back of the second kitchen drawer down. Because this knife sharpener is beautiful, yes readers you heard me right. Available in an oak or nut finish, this sexy little cylinder has interchangeable grinding discs to suit different types of knives and looks so good that it’s likely to be left proudly out on display. For any mums who are serious about their cooking, the HORL, with its diamond grinding disc is sure to be a practical, yet cherished gift.

Bird and Blend Moment of Calm gift cube, RRP £10. birdandblendtea.com

A sweet little box containing 12 individually wrapped tea bags from renowned tea company Bird and Blend. Bird and Blend’s teabags are plastic free and filled with whole leaf teas. This cube, that makes the ideal gift for tea jennys everywhere, contains a host of blends designed to help Mum to relax and chill out. And with names such as Dozy Girl, Deckchair Dreaming, Deep Breaths and my personal favourite Moon Beams (a blend of rooibos tea with lemon, lavender, citrus and floral notes) there are lots of opportunities for Mum to take a break and enjoy a restorative cuppa.

Hamsa Aromatherapy Necklace from Boostology, RRP £39. boostology.co.uk

If your mum is feeling stressed out then this beautiful and unusual piece of jewellery might just be the antidote. The pendant is made from a natural black lava stone and a 14K-gold-plated hamsa charm, which is an ancient symbol of protection. The necklace comes with a dinky bottle of pure essential oil made from a blend of lavender, bergamot and ylang ylang, that when dabbed onto the stone using the applicator provided, will release a calming scent throughout the day. For mum’s who know their crystals, the lava stone is often said to provide strength, stability and positive energy to anyone who comes in contact with it. The necklace comes in a pretty little gift box with an affirming message that reads ‘Breathe and remember how essential you are’, surely a mantra for mums everywhere.

Vaela Fire Hose Belt, RRP £41. vaela.cc

This lovely yellow skinny belt made out of decommissioned fire-hose is exclusively made for Vaela by Elvis and Kresse. It’s sure to make a quirky, yet stylish Mother’s Day gift and perhaps unsurprisingly it is tough and durable. Elvis and Kresse also make a slightly thicker version of this belt from red fire hose. Each year they donate 50% of any profits they make from selling their fire hose belts to The Fire Fighters Charity, so as well as being a funky and unusual present that Mum is going to enjoy wearing, it’s helping support fire fighters and their families.

Lovall Luxe Lounge set, RRP jogger £32 and sweatshirt £30. lovall.com

Mother’s Day is all about giving your mum the chance to relax and she’s sure to appreciate some downtime in this beautiful lounge set by Lovall. Comfort is key here, but there’s no reason why loungewear can’t look good too, and this co-ord set in on-trend vanilla marl, black or dark cherry is as cool as it is comfy. With a drawstring waist and the cuddliest of brushed linings my mum is delighted to have had the chance to try these out on a lazy Sunday and noted that despite being lounge pants, the joggers had handy pockets, a big bonus for her! I love the fact that Lovall caters to women of all shapes and sizes, from a size 6 to a size 28, and that the joggers are available in three lengths. This really is how all loungewear should be.

Fjallraven Kanken Art Mini backpack, RRP £80. cotswoldoutdoor.com

Famed for their backpack prowess, Swedish brand Fjallraven make durable, stylish bags in seemingly every possible shape and size. This mini backpack was designed in collaboration with Swedish artist Mander and despite looking fun and funky it is also made using durable G-1000 Heavy Duty Eco fabric to make sure it can cope with anything that the Scottish weather might throw at it. Fully adjustable straps mean it’s suitable for children, as well as adults, so if you’re buying this for Mum then she may need to keep a tight hold on it if she wants to keep it all to herself. And if your mum is keen on nature it might be worthwhile flagging to her that Fjallraven’s arctic fox initiative sees part of sales of this pack go to environmental and climate projects.

Vistaprint personalised gifts, RRP £various. vistaprint.co.uk

Us mums just love a family photo. Whether it’s of our children, grandchildren or our precious fur babies, a personalised photo gift is sure to raise a smile on Mother’s Day and beyond. From wall calendars filled with photos of the grandchildren having adventures that change with the seasons as the months tick by, or a new favourite mug with smiling faces or a waggy tail to accompany your morning coffee. There are a range of personalised gifts including unusual additions like snuggly blankets or luggage tags that can be ordered from Vistaprint. Delivery is speedy and uploading your photos to create your own designs is a doddle.

BiGDUG Shelving, RRP £95.99. bigdug.co.uk

Is your mum the ultimate organiser? Is she never happier than when she’s sorting and clearing out? If this sounds familiar then you might like to forego the flowers and chocolates this Mother’s Day and call in BiGDUG. The BiGDUG 3x Bay shelving unit provides enough storage for the mum who has everything with its powder blue coated steel frame and five adjustable shelves per bay. Each shelf can hold up to 200kg and the boltless design is easy to assemble using the mallet provided. My mum was honestly so taken with this gift that she cleared an afternoon in her diary to potter around in the garage with her new storage, arranging plant pots of every imaginable shape, size and colour onto the shelves. It seems that Mum has found her happy place with BiGDUG!

Adult Micro Scooter, RRP £164.95. micro-scooters.co.uk

For mums who like to stay active and keep up with their kids, this adult-sized Micro Scooter might just be the answer. The large wheels make light work of the school run, while the low to the ground footplate ensures a stable ride. The handles are adjustable so that mums of all sizes are able to scoot in comfort and the folding design means it won’t take up undue space in the shed or garage. Despite thinking that Mum might only use this to accompany the wee ones on their scooters, it has come in handy to whizz round to the shop for a pint of milk on more than one occasion. A quirky and fun Mother’s Day gift.

Ring Video Doorbell, RRP £99.99. en-uk.ring.com

Give the gift of peace of mind and convenience this Mother’s Day. The Ring doorbell enables Mum to see, hear and speak to visitors who come to the door wherever they are through a phone or tablet. No subscription is required unless you want to review, save and share videos. So the doorbell will work straight from the box and is a cinch to install. Add the indoor camera to your Ring repertoire and you can keep an eye on what’s going on inside the house while you are away too. My Mum loves the fact she can now keep a check on her lovely old Labrador, despite the fact that all she ever does when Mum is out is sleep!

Cross body bag, RRP £34.95 (currently £24.95). houseofbruar.com

This is a handy wee bag that’s perfect for everyday use. It’s a stylish, yet practical way for Mum to carry her purse, phone, keys and a few make up essentials when popping to the shops, or meeting a friend for coffee.

The cross body strap and secure zip pockets make this bag safe to carry even on bustling high streets. The bag comes in black or cognac, and pairs perfectly with jeans and casual trainers for a relaxed weekend look.