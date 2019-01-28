Scotland reveals its top 10 pet hates and bad habits

We all have little pet hates that drive us mad – whether it’s people talking with their mouths full or talking with a mobile phone to their ear as they drive.

Researchers polled the nation to discover the everyday ‘crimes’ we’d like to see people apprehended for, top pics from those in Scotland include playing music through phone speakers in public, sticking used chewing gum under tables, being rude to waiters and driving in the middle lane on a motorway.

Other ‘offences’ we’d like to see outlawed include smelly food on public transport, excessive public displays of affection, and people cutting their nails in public.

In fact, 66 per cent of people in Glasgow and 57 per cent in Edinburgh believe that people who commit many of these ‘small crimes’ don’t care about the world around them, and should be fined to teach them a lesson.

Some of us get so miffed about other people’s behaviour that we’d be willing to go further and put offenders behind bars – even if just for one night – to teach them what is and isn’t acceptable.

Despite wanting people punished for these offences, 66 percent of those polled in Glasgow and 67 per cent in Edinburgh admit to having ‘committed’ these types of antisocial acts themselves in the past.

A quarter of respondents In Scotland (25 per cent Glasgow/26 per cent Edinburgh) surveyed by TV Channel CBS Justice said that driving in the middle lane of the motorway should be a jailable offence, while 22 percent said that the consequence of letting kids run riot in restaurants should be a night in prison.

The research from CBS Justice also reveals that 88 per cent of the people in Glasgow and 85 per cent in Edinburgh think people are less considerate now than they were in their parents’ day.

In fact, almost three quarters (73 per cent) of respondents in Glasgow said they’d happily pay their debts to society for these types of infractions, if it would serve as a warning to others compared to 58 percent of those in Edinburgh.

We’re willing to point out when someone crosses the line, with 45 per cent of people in Glasgow and 52 per cent in Edinburgh saying they’d even tell their friends off if they misbehave. A further 12 per cent in Glasgow said they couldn’t be pals with someone who continually carried out any of these acts compared to four percent in Edinburgh.

There were some splits nationally in the sexes, as being rude to waiters is viewed as a crime by 27 per cent of women and only 21 percent of men, while a third of men believe using a phone in the cinema should be a crime compared to only 27 per cent of women.

Over-60s nationally are most particular when it comes to using public transport, with 40 per cent of this age bracket eager to see noisy behaviour in the quiet train carriage punished, compared to a 21 per cent response from 16 to 29 year-olds.

A spokesperson of CBS Justice said: ‘This study shows that the British population has an abiding love of law and order – and perhaps a bit of a sense of humour about it all too.

The top 10 acts the people of Glasgow and Edinburgh consider criminal:

1, Sticking used chewing gum to the underside of tables or desks – 45%/33%;

2, Using mobile phones in the cinema – 31%/33%;

3, Driving in the middle lane of a motorway – 31%/30%;

4, Letting unruly kids run riot in restaurants – 31%/24%;

5, Being rude to waiters – 27%/17%;

6, Noisy behaviour in the train’s quiet carriage – 25%/26%;

7, Queue jumping – 24%/33%;

8, Listening to music through phone speakers in a public place – 22%/26%;

9, Walking slowly in a group taking over the whole pavement – 20%/26%;

10, Smoking whilst walking down the street – 19%/28%.

