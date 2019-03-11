Nominations sought from business women

Scottish Women in Business is urging leading businesswomen to nominate themselves for five categories at this year’s awards event.

From business owners, suppliers and influential persons, all can nominate themselves into the first five award categories which close on Friday, 15 March.

The awards, which are free to enter, are open to all businesswomen whether they are employer or employee. Women are encouraged to enter themselves in as many categories as they like, with the only stipulations being nominees must be female.

Zaynab Al Nasser, president of Scottish Women in Business, said: “We are delighted to build on the success of the previous SWIB Awards with an event which encourages women to put themselves forward for well-deserved recognition. This is a must-attend event for members and non-members alike to celebrate not only their own accomplishments but also the achievements of their peers.”

To be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Central Hotel on the afternoon of Sunday 19 May, the SWIB Awards should appeal to women from all types of business and is a unique opportunity to celebrate women in business with key business owners, suppliers and influential women set to attend.

The five categories celebrate a wide range of criteria, marking the immense and unique contribution women make to business, organisations, the economy and the Scottish community.

The categories open for entry are:

The Communicator Award recognises a good communicator who works for the good of everyone, not just themselves or their company.

The Connector Award celebrates someone who makes connections between people, understands what each person is looking to achieve or can offer and forms bridges between people.

The Collaborator Award is given to a woman who helps people work together effectively, regardless of role, organisation or traditional norms and forms and can emerge at any level in their organisations.

The Innovator Award is awarded for exemplary innovation in products, services or service delivery.

Finally, the Young Star Award is given to a woman between 18-35 years old who shows exemplary innovation, creativity, leadership or business flair.

For more information about Scottish Women in Business awards, visit: https://www.scottishwomeninbusinessawards.co.uk