Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Mother’s Day is fast approaching (19th March) and if you’re still deliberating over the perfect prezzie to reward your Mum for a lifetime of selfless care and kindness then you’ve come to the right place. Morag Bootland and Rosie Morton have tried and tested a range of great gifts that are sure to be well received whether your Mum is the queen of pampering or prefers to spend her days outdoors.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland Body Care Gift Set

£30

www.arran.com

After the Rain is one of Arran Sense of Scotland’s most popular fragrances, and it’s easy to see why. Incorporating rose petals, musk and citrus with a hint of wood it’s a feminine but invigorating scent. This gift set contains a full-sized bath and shower gel (300ml) and body lotion (200ml) to allow the pampering to continue long after Mother’s Day. All of ARRAN Sense of Scotland’s bath, body and home products are crafted and manufactured on the Island of Arran.

NEOM Organics London Limited Edition You Rock Candle (3 wick)

£50

www.neomorganics.com

There’s little doubt that if you’re reading this guide you’re of the opinion that Mum’s rock. And what better way to show your appreciation than with this gorgeous scented candle. The blend of ylang ylang, frankincense and patchouli is calming and relaxing and created with a blend of pure essential oils to fill your Mum’s room with a heavenly fragrance. The wax and oils are all natural and with three wicks the burn time is up to 50 hours. The candle is also available with one wick (£37) and travel size (£19).

Morris & Co. Minilite UV Umbrella

£27

www.fultonumbrellas.com

Scottish Mum’s are sure to be impressed with this thoughtful, practical and gorgeous gift. Not only do we have more than our fair share of rainy days here in Bonnie Scotland, but these brollies are adorned with some of William Morris’s classic floral designs. Offering UV protection, as well as shelter from the rain this telescopic umbrella folds away to fit neatly in a handbag. Gift this to your Mum this March and she’s sure to be able to show it off and brighten up a dreich day very soon.

Pantherella Skye cashmere women’s socks

£39.50

www.pantherella.com

These luxurious cashmere socks are softer than soft and perfect for keeping toes cosy. Cashmere is three times softer than sheep’s wool and these are perfect to pop on at the end of a long day with a pair of slippers. Made in the UK, the traditional Fair Isle design is sure to appeal to Scottish Mums. They come in three different colourways, so you can pick out the one that suits your Mum’s style. The seamless toe provides extreme comfort and the socks fit sizes 4-7, although in my experience the cashmere allows for a but of stretch meaning that they fit larger feet perfectly too.

Ariat Kelmarsh Mid welly boot

£100

www.ariat.com

If you’re planning a countryside walk on Mother’s Day then these sturdy boots from Ariat are sure to be a hit with outdoorsy Mums. They’re practical and stylish and come in maroon, navy or a grey bit print for horsey Mums. The shorter length of these boots make them easier to slip on and off, as does the heal-kick ledge and they are easier to wear with trousers tucked in than long wellies. The cushioning makes them a delight to slip on and the Duratread sole allows your foot to flex. The boots are incredibly sturdy but still lightweight and comfy from the first wear.

Angela Langford ‘Bloom and Glow’ Face Oil

£20.50 (15ml)

www.angelalangford.com

This winter has felt longer than ever, and it has certainly taken a toll on my skin. When I heard about Angela Langford’s ‘Bloom and Glow’ Face Oil (which has already been voted the number one Nourishing Face Oil by Good Housekeeping) I was keen to see if it would rejuvenate and rehydrate my unhappy skin. (Spoiler alert: it did!) Angela, who is a former BBC MasterChef finalist, created her organic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare range using natural ingredients. She recommends the ‘Bloom and Glow’ face oil for those with sensitive skin that is easily inflamed. Though I worried that the 15ml bottle would disappear fast, a little goes a very long way. What’s more, the scent is truly divine. It is a blend of chia seed and sea buckthorn, both of which are said to deliver high levels of essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. On application, the oil feels sumptuous and delivers an immediate dewy glow.

Neal’s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Serum £46 (30ml) & Bee Lovely Hand Cream £11 (50ml)

www.nealsyardremedies.com

Beauty, of course, comes from within, but when your skin feels healthy it can give an almighty confidence boost. Neal’s Yard Remedies are dedicated to creating holistic, organic health and beauty products that are kind to both your skin and to the planet. Their Wild Rose Beauty Serum has wild rosehip seed oil, hyaluronic acid and a blend of organic geranium and patchouli essential oils, all of which leave your skin feeling supple and looking radiant! It feels a little sticky to the touch, but absorbs into the skin straight away, allowing you to apply makeup on top with ease. A little certainly goes a long way. I’m usually a little wary of rosehip products (the smell can sometimes be overpowering) but this leaves a beautiful, subtle floral scent. Meanwhile, the Bee Lovely Hand Cream – which has an uplifting, long-lasting orange and honey fragrance – gives your hands intense moisture without leaving them feeling greasy. Even better, a portion of the sales from any of Neal’s Yard Bee Lovely products go to charities that help protect the our busy bees.



OLVERUM Restful Sleep Pillow Mist

£26.50 (50ml)

www.olverum.com

OLVERUM is a staple in our household, and their bath oil is the stuff of legend. In fact, OLVERUM has enjoyed a reputation as being the ‘go-to’ for essential oils since 1931, and has been used by a host of celebrities, including members of the royal family. When I heard about their new Restful Sleep Pillow Mist, I knew I had to give it a go. It is not only designed to help you get to sleep more easily, but also to improve the quality of your sleep. This pillow mist is scientifically formulated to work in harmony with your natural nightly sleep cycle, supporting the four key stages of sleep with bergamot oil (which is said to help slow heartbeat and brainwaves), high altitude lavender oil (which improves sleep quality), geranium oil (which relaxes your mind and body by further slowing the heart rate and deepening your breath), and roman chamomile oil (which is said to be a natural hypnotic). Even if it’s a placebo effect, this pillow mist has been a total gamechanger for me. The heavenly mix of scents means I look forward to slumping into bed at the end of a long day.