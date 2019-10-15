Maggie’s mourns loss of co-founder Charles Jencks

Tributes have been paid to Charles Jencks, the co-founder and director of Maggie’s, the charity which provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

The architectural historian died on 13 October at his home in London. He was 80.

Charles was a renowned cultural theorist, landscape designer, architectural historian and co-founder, alongside his late wife Maggie Keswick, of Maggie’s. His best-selling books include The Language of Post-Modern Architecture, The Universe in the Landscape and The Architecture of Hope. He lectured at over 40 universities around the world.

Charles’ London home in Holland Park was Grade I Listed by Historic England in 2018 and plans are underway to convert it to a house archive museum called ‘The Cosmic House’ which will be open to the public by appointment.

Maggie’s chief executive Dame Laura Lee said: ‘It’s very hard to come to terms with Charles not being here as he has been such a pivotal part in developing Maggie’s vision for a different type of cancer care and turning that vision into a reality.

‘Over the last 23 years his passion, drive and imagination meant that leading architects from across the world came to build these extraordinary centres; places which have benefitted thousands of people with cancer both in the UK and abroad.

‘I know Charles will be remembered for his many talents, but for me personally his legacy lies in the contribution he has made to ensuring people living with cancer, and those close to them, have the best possible support.

‘Maggie’s would not be the organisation it is today without his tenacity, dedication and charisma. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family.’

Maggie’s offers free practical and emotional support for all people living with cancer, and their family and friends. Built in the grounds of specialist NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s Centres are warm and welcoming places, with qualified professionals on hand to offer a programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

The first Maggie’s Centre opened in Edinburgh in 1996. There are now 24 Centres across the UK and abroad, with more planned for the future. Maggie’s also has an Online Centre.

Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of Centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support. The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.

For further information about Maggie’s go to www.maggiescentres.org