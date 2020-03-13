Luxury jewellers seek home for much-loved piano

Luxury jewellery retailer Hamilton & Inches are look for a new home for their much-loved piano.

It has stood in pride of place in the showroom since 2012, but now, to coincide with Pass it On Week, a local recipient could make sweet music.

The Ritmüller baby grand has entertained thousands of customers over the years but now the hunt is on to find a charity, individual or cause who would benefit from (and have the space for) the exquisite piano, allowing new audiences to enjoy its music.

Pass it On Week, an initiative set up in Scotland by Zero Waste Scotland, encourages people to reuse, recycle, swap or donate, including unwanted musical items.

Running until 15 March 2020, it helps match donators and young people or causes who would benefit from unwanted instruments. The music amnesty campaign last ran in 2018, where over 276 musical items were collected. Hamilton & Inches hope their beloved piano will be amongst many instruments given a new lease of life.

Managing director, Jonathan Payne said: ‘You cannot put a price on the gift of music. We hope we can find someone for whom our piano will bring opportunities and lots of joy. It has been a star attraction at our showroom on George Street for eight years and now we want to offer someone the chance to enjoy it as much as we have.‘

Perhaps you know of a local music organisation, club or person who would love the piano as much as it has been at Hamilton & Inches. If you, or someone you know, would like to be considered email mairi.beaver@hamiltonandinches.com

For further details visit hamiltonandinches.com