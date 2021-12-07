Luxury jewellers create a winter wonderland

Independent luxury jeweller, Laings, has transformed its Edinburgh showroom into a Christmas wonderland.

It features traditional rich red and gold décor, to encourage its clients to treasure the time they have with loved ones and celebrate the magic of the festive season.

Putting a focus on the gift of time, Laings has launched an in-store activation with the British Heart Foundation to help bring people together, giving clients the opportunity to send a special message through its dedicated showroom post boxes.

The charity initiative, which will see £10 donated by Laings for every letter received at its Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and Southampton showrooms, and through its website, will help to end heartbreak from heart and circulatory diseases.

Each sentimental message sent to Laings will be emailed to the chosen recipient to open on Christmas day, endeavouring to put a glorious smile on their face. Once the recipient has enjoyed their letter, they will be able to see all the messages from across the UK showcased on the Laings website, displaying the warmth and love of Laings’ extended family.

Through six generations of family ownership, Laings understands the importance of long-standing relationships and celebrating special moments, with strong family values at its core.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: ‘Reflecting on what has been a challenging year for most, this year, more than ever, we must cherish the precious moments spent with our loved ones. Family is at the heart of Laings, and we feel the festive season is the perfect time to bring everyone closer together. Our winter campaign does just that – encouraging us to treasure the moments we get to spend together and creating memories which last a lifetime.’

With the season to sparkle now upon us, Laings has also unveiled a new Fine Jewellery and Diamonds collection which includes one-of-a-kind pieces, superlative designs and magnificent gemstones. Amongst the handcrafted pieces includes an 18ct white gold diamond necklet with 37 dazzling pear cut diamonds (£78,200), 18ct art-deco inspired emerald and diamond ring (£27,900) and 18ct white gold sapphire and diamond oval cut statement earrings (£22,995). Created with the finest materials and crafted with excellence, the new collection reinforces that a gift from Laings is one to be treasured for generations.

The collections are on display in Laings’ festive campaign photoshoot, which features traditional Christmas and extravagant party scenes. Both prove the versatility of the collections at Laings and illustrate the magic of the festive season with gifting, champagne, ballgowns and, most importantly, love in the air.

The campaign can be seen in Laings showroom windows across all of its locations, bringing to life the festivities with a distinctive red and signature Laings blue colour scheme that only adds to the wonder of the jewellery in the spotlight.

Stuart added: ‘We are proud to help celebrate our clients’ memorable moments and this Christmas our talented team will be on hand to help you find the perfect gift – or something to add to your own wish list.

‘As we continue to invest in every area of the business, we’re able to take our clients on an even more immersive journey, from offering them the opportunity to view our carefully curated collections in an enhanced showroom environment, to matching them with one of our in-house designers to create a bespoke piece.

‘We’ve also recently introduced new brands to our esteemed portfolio, including luxury Maison Fabergé, as well as expanding our own collections, bringing new pieces and price points to our clients.’

Browse the latest collections at www.Laingsuk.com/Christmas or visit one of Laings’ showrooms to speak to a member of the team and to post your letter to a loved one. All letters as part of the British Heart Foundation ‘messages to loved ones’ should be submitted by 24 December 2021.