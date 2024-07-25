Laings unveils new Patek Philippe area in flagship Glasgow shop

Sponsored Content | Luxury family jeweller Laings further strengthen their relationship with Swiss-watch brand Patek Philippe through a new dedicated area in the Glasgow flagship store. Amongst the company’s impressive brand portfolio, Patek Philippe are given a dedicated section of the ground floor.

As one of the last independent, family-owned Genevan watchmaking companies, Patek Philippe stands out with a rich range of watches for both ladies and gentlemen. Since the company was founded in 1839, Patek Philippe has always considered its watches to be works of art that reflect the refined aesthetics of mechanical perfection.

The new Patek Philippe area encapsulates the sense of luxury and elegance that clients have come to expect from the Swiss watchmaking experts. The area is a step into the world of Patek Phillippe featuring the classic aesthetics of the brand.

A hanging mirror in the VIP room reflects the historical design of the B-listed Rowan House building, adding a lovely, reflective feature that blends tradition with modern refinement.

The installation of a Patek Philippe lightbox within the marble façade enhances the ambiance, creating a captivating focal point for visitors.

Every material chosen for the showroom contributes to its opulent feel. The use of Crema Marfil Marble and Emperador Dark Marble offers a rich, luxurious look, while the burnished brass details add a touch of sophisticated shine. The incorporation of Birdseye Maple Wood and Rosewood brings warmth and a refined texture, completing the charming and inviting atmosphere that defines the new Patek Philippe space.

‘Our enduring relationship with Patek Philippe, spanning over two decades, is a testament to the exceptional service and client satisfaction that we at Laings pride ourselves on. It is an honour to bring the people of Glasgow the unparalleled craftsmanship of this iconic brand. We are excited to welcome clients to our new showroom, where they can experience the historic complications and innovative evolution that define Patek Philippe,’ Managing Director Stuart McDowell said.

Laings will proudly also house the Patek Philippe Exhibition Collection in the Glasgow showroom from Tuesday, July 30th to Friday, August 2nd. The exhibition will display some of the most anticipated timepieces of 2024 alongside many classic, much-loved models. Clients will have the chance to view and try on the watches in the excellent new setting.

Following a £5 million investment plan from Laings, the new Glasgow flagship showroom opened on the 13th June in the iconic B-listed building Rowan House. Undergoing a full transformation, the showroom covers over 7000 sqft across two floors of retail space, injecting a strong luxury presence into Buchanan Street.

For more information about Patek Philippe at Laings, visit:

Patek Philippe Watches – Laings (laingsuk.com)