Laings launches special online spring sale

Luxury jewellers Laings have announced that they are launching a spring sale.

Laings have launched an online sale so that they can continue to be there for their customers during this unprecedented time. Featuring an array of luxury pre-owned wristwatches and glittering jewellery, the selection of pieces are available to shop online at laingsuk.com.

With a history dating back to 1840 Laings has been a luxury retailer that has stood the test of time. Through the hardships of two World Wars and economic uncertainty their valued customers have stood by the family business as they adapted to circumstances and continued to thrive.

Now in these uncertain times, they have launched a unique one-off sale to allow them to continue to provide their five-star service, quality craftsmanship and the Laings Experience.

Throughout their 180 year history, they have been part of celebrating your loved ones and marking special moments in your lifetime.

Laings understand that even throughout these difficult times these important relationships do not stop and cherished moments will continue. It is during these times that family and those special to you become even more important. Laings exquisite pieces act as tokens of love, carrying beautiful sentiments that will be treasured for many years to come.

Joe Walsh, CEO at Laings said: ‘We understand that these are confusing and unprecedented times for everyone and we stand by the community in heartfelt solidarity.

‘We are committed to carrying on our exceptional service, inviting customers to become part of our family. With this spring sale we can offer more to our customers, providing them with an excellent opportunity to purchase special pieces at exclusive prices at this uncertain time.’

The spring sale at Laings will include unique and limited edition pre-owned timepieces from some of the most prestigious watch brands, giving you the chance to own rare models and your own slice of history.

Jewellery and exquisite diamonds will have up to 50% off. From engagement rings to mark your promise of forever, to expertly crafted earrings and elegant pendants the beautiful collection is available at spectacular prices.

Stuart McDowell, retail director at Laings said: ‘There are some fantastic pieces waiting to be discovered and we are looking forward to welcoming both returning and new customers to Laings, where our team would be delighted to help you to explore what’s on offer.’

Laings invite you to shop the spring sale online, giving you the opportunity to shop 24/7 in the comfort of your own home. Customers can enjoy purchasing online, with the two-stage checkout process making it a simple and effortless transaction.

Their dedicated online customer service team are available seven days a week, ensuring a quick response to any enquiries. They are on hand to offer advice; no matter how big or small the query may be they will work with you to confidently select the perfect item.

Throughout this unprecedented time, Laings aim to be there for their customers in every way they can, helping them to pick special pieces that will be cherished for generations, sparking joy in more difficult times.

Growing from strength to strength in recent years, Laings now has three stores in Glasgow and one each in Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff, as well as a prominent online presence.

Visit https://www.laingsuk.com/ for further details.