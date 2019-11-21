Kilted Kevin all ready for the Kiltwalk

The star of Aldi’s Christmas advert is set to get a makeover this festive season to celebrate the supermarket’s partnership with Kiltwalk and Aldi’s 25th anniversary in Scotland.

Thousands of giant metre tall kilted Kevin the Carrots will hit Aldi stores in Scotland on Thursday 28 November and will be available to pre-order online on 24 November. The tartan used for Kevin the Carrot’s kilt is the official tartan of Kiltwalk and in true Scottish style, he’s even wearing a sporran.

Aldi became Kiltwalk’s official ‘Supermarket Partner’ for 2019 to mark its 25th anniversary in Scotland and has been responsible for fuelling over 20,000 Kiltwalkers across events in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Dumfries. Aldi employees across the country have taken part raising over £5,300 for the supermarket’s long-term charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland commented: ‘Kevin the Carrot has built up a large and loyal fanbase, so we thought what better way to mark our 25th anniversary in Scotland and partnership with Kiltwalk than to give our customers the chance to buy their very own giant Kevin wearing Scotland’s national dress.

‘It’s been a privilege working with Kiltwalk this year to keep Kiltwalkers’ energy topped up and we’re proud to be their official supermarket partner. What’s more, our amazing Aldi employees have got behind the partnership, trained hard and raised an incredible amount for Teenage Cancer Trust. I can’t thank them enough for their efforts.

‘I hope Kevin the Carrot’s makeover will bring a bit of festive joy to his many fans this Christmas.”

Aldi is donating £3000 to Kiltwalk from the sale of selected products, and with demand expected to be high, sales of kilted Kevin the Carrot will be limited to two per customer.

Kiltwalk CEO, Paul Cooney, added: ‘Our 20,000 kind-hearted Kiltwalkers really lit-up when they met “kilted” Kevin the Carrot at Kiltwalk events this year. I’m sure the youngsters (and the bigger kids) will be delighted to hear they can get their very own kilted Kevin for Christmas. What a wonderful way to celebrate Aldi’s 25th anniversary in Scotland, our partnership and another great year of fundraising.’

This year has seen the largest number of walkers sign up for each of the five Kiltwalk events across Scotland, making it UK’s 5th biggest mass participation charity event.

The partnership with Kiltwalk builds on Aldi’s commitment to supporting communities across Scotland. Since launching in 2016 the Aldi Scottish Sports Fund has supported 250 clubs across Scotland with funding of more than £140,000, and over the past two years it’s Supermarket Sweep programme has so far raised more than £5,000 for Foodbanks across Scotland.