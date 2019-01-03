Jo takes the title as Britain’s top business woman

A Scot took the crown in a search for Britain’s best business woman.

The search for the nation’s best business women brought together a host of inspirational women at an illustrious awards ceremony at Wembley Stadium for the finals of the National Business Women’s Awards 2018.

The awards, which cover every aspect of business, from the sole trader to the corporate elite, celebrated the female innovators, trailblazers, disruptors and entrepreneurs setting the precedence for women in business.

Amongst stiff competition, Edinburgh’s Jo Dow of Scottish Water Business Stream Limited seized the title Business Woman of the Year – Large before being crowned the National Business Women’s Awards Overall Winner.

Jo said: ‘I was absolutely thrilled to win two awards at the National Business Women’s Awards and to be chosen as the overall winner, which was entirely unexpected! It was a real honour to be recognised at such a prestigious event – and when up against such great finalists.’

Dow has been chief executive of Scottish Water Business Stream since February 2015 but has been with the organisation since it was created in 2006. It supplies water and waste water services to an estimated 93,000 non-domestic sites in Scotland

She joined as finance director from her previous role as financial controller at Scottish Water.