Helping hand for Scotland’s creative businesses

A programme of support for creative businesses in the Highlands and Islands is set to take place.

XpoNorth on the Road is set to offer an exceptional experience for attendees, regardless of what stage you’re at in your creative journey.

The next XpoNorth on the Road event will take place at Ironworks Venue in Inverness on Wednesday, 13 February.

Covering a broad range of themes, the event also offers a great opportunity to connect the creative community, meet a cross-reach of leading professionals and find out how XpoNorth can best support your business.

The event is completely free to attend.

Head of Creative Industries at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Iain Hamilton, said: ‘These sessions offer a fantastic platform for creatives working across all areas to meet, exchange ideas and connect with leading industry networks.

‘We try and create an environment where individuals and businesses can access content that is engaging, informative and highly valuable – as well as offer an opportunity to meet us and the XpoNorth team to discuss the various programmes we run, how to access them and ensure our services are tailored as effectively as possible around their needs.’

Line-up:

2-5.30pm: Applied Arts Scotland Critical Feedback Session

One of the hardest things a maker has to experience is getting feedback on their work. It is something we want to fuel our creative development, but all too often are very nervous about receiving. With a view to making this easier to experience Applied Arts Scotland facilitates a supportive method of giving and receiving valuable and helpful feedback on your and others creative work. Sessions are for makers, craftspeople and designers in the Highlands and Islands who seek meaningful and constructive feedback from their peers on finished or work in progress to support their progression, whether creatively, professionally or for business.

Lucy Walsh, a jeweller, said: ‘I’d definitely recommend taking part in a Critical Feedback workshop. Really valuable. No matter how experienced you are in your field I imagine it would still be useful to receive other perspectives on your works in progress.’

Please note, as spaces on this session are limited, those interested in participating must email hello@appliedartsscotland.org with the subject heading ‘Critical Feedback.’

6-6.30pm: XpoNorth Unpacked

XpoNorth and the HIE Creative Industries Team will offer an overview of the new sector support services available to creative businesses across the Highlands and Islands as well as the recently launched XpoNorth Digital Programme. There will also be a spotlight on the conference element of XpoNorth, a discussion on the benefits of attending and showcasing at this important platform, and a preview of some of the key themes and speakers confirmed to participate in this year’s festival (3-4 July).

6.30-7.15pm: Crowdfunding Creativity

Crowdfunding is an increasingly popular source of funding for many individuals and organisations and is a process which can deliver much more than money. In this session leading crowdfunding consultant, Tim Wright, from twintangibles, will draw on practical examples and theories around the crowd economy to demystify the process and offer participants a broader understanding of crowdfunding, discuss how to design and promote your campaign, avoid common pitfalls, look at which platforms best suit your project and overview the value and skills needed to succeed.

7.15-8.15pm: EmuBands Present: Maximising Your Potential on Spotify

Toni Malyn, head of artist relations and marketing at EmuBands, will present a must attend session offering essential tips and tricks on Profile Management and Playlisting. The wider EmuBands team will also join the discussion to field any question on music copyright admin and digital distribution more broadly.

8.15-8.45pm: Networking and Close

1-2-1 sessions with a selection of the XpoNorth Sector Specialists, HIE and EmuBands, email Ashley Lawrie ashleylawrie@exponorth.co.uk for details.

XPO North is Scotland’s leading creative industries festival and takes place 3-4 July 2019 in Inverness.