Family legal firm defends an unbeatable title

A family-run legal firm has won first place against 66 other solicitors and estate agents for the highly coveted ESPC Best Customer Service Award for the second year running.

Boyd Legal’s estate agency division scooped the prize after achieving the highest score in ESPC’s 2018 independent Mystery Shopper programme.

Boyd Legal racked up a total of 110 points out of 115, easily surpassing the average score of 82, to underpin their dedication to maintaining the highest standards when it comes to helping people to sell their property.

Director Diana Boyd said the property team – headed by Kerry Wells – typify the firm’s family-friendly, customer-first approach.

Diana said: ‘It’s about being the customer’s friend throughout the process and remembering how daunting it can be going through a property transaction.

‘Selling a property is a specialised process, it demands a personal touch and the need to provide total confidence from a property expert as opposed to online services.

‘When our clients ring, they know the person on the end of the phone and don’t have to repeat themselves to someone new each time they make contact.

‘Kerry, in particular, will not think twice to handle a call at 10pm on a Sunday or spend two hours talking to a client to be sure they are fully equipped with all the information they require or to answer any questions.

‘To be crowned the industry’s top firm at delivering great customer service after is a fantastic achievement – especially after last year’s win.’

ESPC use an independent consumer research agency to conduct a mystery shopper experience to look at the selling process through a customer’s eye – taking in elements such as website materials, call handling and the follow-up exchanges.

With close to top marks in every test, Boyd Legal scored 18 out of 20 for its website materials, and 58 out of 60 for the way its property team handled an inquiry call, and scored 34 out of 35.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: ‘Boyd Property have won the ESPC Mystery Shopper programme for the second year running, further showcasing their excellent customer service skills and efforts to go above and beyond for the consumer.

‘The Mystery Shopper initiative offers our member solicitor estate agents insight into both their strengths and weaknesses, providing the opportunity for firms to identify areas for improvement.

‘With ever increasing competition in the market, it is important for firms to showcase the best of their services throughout the customer journey.’

Boyd Legal has been on an upward curve since a decision was taken to revitalise the estate agency function, fuelled by the key acquisitions of Kerry Wells and Fife-based firm Gibson & Spears, Dow & Son.

Kerry, who has 22 years of experience in estate agency and a reputation for not only raising brand awareness but also improving service levels, has repeatedly won Best Estate Agent of the Year for Customer Service at www.allagents.co.uk’s People Awards.

Diana added that with the market more congested than ever with competition, it’s never been more important to go over and above when it comes to supporting a customers’ house-hunting journeys.

She said: ‘As a firm we pride ourselves on the relationships we build with clients, so having our personal standards confirmed by ESPC is just excellent news.

‘Winning this award once more is down to the unparalleled work of Kerry and her dedicated team.’

Boyd Legal is a boutique family law business. Specialities are Private client and SME Commercial Property and Corporate Law. Head Office is in Edinburgh’s West End and offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Kirkcaldy and Inverness. Personal client service matters and Directors have considerable legal and business experience.