Window on the world

Day pupils at the Royal Blind School, run by Scottish charity Royal Blind, are accessing the world using special braille devices as the coronavirus lock-down continues.

The BrailleNote Touch, small devices which have a braille keyboard and a refreshable braille display, are being used by visually impaired pupils to continue their learning while at home.

“For children who are blind or have a visual impairment, this lock-down has the potential to be very isolating,” said Pam Young, a teacher at the school, which is Scotland’s only residential school specialising in the care and education of visually impaired children and young people. “We’re finding creative ways to continue their socialisation with each other because that’s so important right now.”