Trio ready to make waves in the pool for Scotland

Three Perthshire pupils will be making a splash for Scotland this year after they were selected for national training squads.

Students Elise Cosens, Owen Carroll and Evan Davidson will join Scottish swimming squads after they posted great results at the Festival of Swimming in July.

Evan Davidson, who joined Strathallan in 2020, has been selected for the junior squad after he finished top in Scotland (Age 14) in all six disciplines including 100m freestyle.

Swimming for Dundee Aquatics SC, Evan is one of the youngest swimmers selected for the national team.

He said: ‘It’s unbelievable. I’m quite young so it feels great to get some new training experiences and hopefully go to some international competitions this year. I’m really happy with my times this summer, it was my first competition in Scotland so it feels great to compete at this level.’

Elise Cosens and Owen Carroll who swim for Perth City SC, have been selected for the National Youth Academy. Elise, who placed fourth in Scotland (age 16) for 100m and 400m freestyle, hopes her recent open water swimming will translate to more power in the pool.

She said: ‘I’m delighted to be selected for the Academy after mostly training by myself over the summer. With the first competition under our belts, I just hope to have a good time and continue to do what I love which is to swim every day.

‘I feel a lot stronger now in the water after starting to wild swim during lockdown. I feel like I have greater control so I hope this shows. My aim is to keep progressing in the squads.’

Owen C, who came second in Scotland (age 16) for the 100m backstroke will be joining Elise in the National Youth Academy.

‘It feels great to be part of the squad,; he said. ‘The whole team did well in the first competition, so I’m excited to see what we can do next.’

Head of swimming at Strathallan, Elaine Johnston, said: ‘To start the year with three swimmers selected for the national team is fantastic. All our swimmers recorded significant personal bests across the board this summer which is tremendous given the tough year they had returning to the pool and short time of full training following lockdowns. I can’t wait to see what they achieve this year.’

