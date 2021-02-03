String of successes for Strathallan student

A Scottish schoolgirl can add two accolades to her violin bow this month as she has been invited to join the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland (NYOS) and the Royal Conservatoire (RCS).

Strathallan student Madeleine Sayce has been offered a place on the highly regarded Bachelor of Music Performance at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and invited to join the National Symphony Orchestra of Scotland, both prestigious opportunities.

The 17-year-old from Dundee said she was over the moon to receive the invitations and is excited to continue her musical career under the esteemed tutelage of the NYOS and the RCS after she leaves Strathallan.

Madeleine said: ‘I’ve always loved performing. Ever since I was diagnosed with autism at the age of 12, performing has been a way for me to be myself and share my love and passion for music.

‘I’ve always dreamt of studying at the Royal Conservatoire and to be offered the chance to play with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland is a such an honour, I can’t wait to get started.’

Not only an accomplished musician as Head of Strings and First Violin in the Strathallan School Orchestra, Madeleine is also the Dance Captain at the school and has regularly helped coach fellow pupils in both music and movement.

Headmaster Mark Lauder said: ‘Madeleine’s musical success is well deserved after all her dedication and hard work. We cannot wait to see what she achieves next. Madeleine is a brilliant addition to any musical ensemble and has a very bright future ahead of her.’