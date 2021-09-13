Strathallan’s top gun takes aim for Scotland

Strathallan student Angus Turnbull has represented Scotland last weekend at the Sporting Home International in Dundee.

Angus, who was recently named High Gun at the Holland and Holland Independent Schools Clay Pigeon Championships after scoring an impressive 75/80.

And he felt amazing to represent his country again.

Angus said: ‘The atmosphere was great all weekend. I really enjoy the national team competitions, I’m more driven when we work together and execute a plan.’

Helping the Scottish junior team secure third-place in the tough competition, the 17-year-old also took aim at the Amultree and Trochry Clay Shoot, winning the Individual under-18 category and the Continuation Shoot.

Angus added: ‘I took the wee mistakes I made in Dundee and focused on breaking as many targets as possible at Amultree, competing against the best shots in Scotland.

‘My last shoot of the season will be the Scottish Gamefair at Scone, so I’m looking forward to ending the season on a high. I have big plans I’m aiming for next year.’

Strathallan is the only school in Scotland with a purpose-built shooting academy. Boasting a fully automatic compact sporting layout and expert tuition from top coaches, Strathallan pupils have gained international recognition in the sport.

Earlier this year Angus and his brother Ali Turnbull both represented Scotland and the school at the World Championship Junior (U21) competition.

Ali, who was named Colts World Champion, also won Bronze in the Colts World Sports Trap and he came top in the ‘C Class’ Overall World Title against guns of all ages. Which is a phenomenal achievement for a 14-year-old shooting against adults in the same class.