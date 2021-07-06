Strathallan student all ready to paddle for Team GB

Strathallan pupil Findlay McLean has been selected to represent Team GB at the Junior European Championships in Slovenia next month.

The canoeing scholar from Crieff is thrilled by the announcement.

Findlay, who trains with Breadblane CC and Strathallan CC, will join Ryan Mallon in the MC2 class as they prepare to race on the Soča River in Solkan between August 25-28.

Finlay said: ‘This selection is amazing and I am more than happy to represent my country in any upcoming events. I can’t wait to get out to Slovenia with my racing partner and see how we perform on the water.’

Director of Sport at Strathallan, Jim Thompson, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of Findlay on his selection to the Team GB squad. It’s testament to his high work ethic and passion for paddling.

‘We wish him and all the paddlers the very best in their training and racing endeavours for 2021.’

More than 35 Strathallan students represented Team GB and Team Scotland in sport in 2020-21.

The school, which boasts a lake paddlers can train on, currently offers scholarships to talented candidates in sport as well as music, art, piping, academic and performing arts.

Find out more about available scholarships HERE.

To find out more about canoeing at Strathallan, email strathccsec@gmail.com