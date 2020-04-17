Strathallan signs former Scotland rugby star

Jim Thompson, once the top try scorer in the Scotland leg of the World Rugby Seven Series, has returned to Scotland to take up position as director of sport at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

Boasting a formidable career on the pitch for Scotland, Edinburgh Rugby and London Scottish, the former fullback moves back from King’s Ely School in Cambridgeshire.

Thompson, who grew up in Edinburgh and attended rugby hotbeds Stewarts-Melville College and Dollar Academy, has been running and coaching the Strathallan Rugby camps for the last four years. He takes over a school with a prodigious record for turning out Scotland internationals in recent years – George Horne, Jaime Ritchie, Matt Fagerson and Zander Fagerson have all attended the school in the past decade.