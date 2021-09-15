Strathallan School adds another string to its bow

Traditional Scottish music lessons and step dancing are just some of the new subjects on offer at Strathallan School this year.

The school has launched a traditional music and Scottish culture department.

The brand-new programme, which will include workshops led by the UK’s top folk musicians, was kicked off this week with a fiddle workshop led by Glaswegian musician Jack Smedley of Rura.

Craig Muirhead, who will lead the newly-established department, said: ‘This is an exciting moment for Strathallan, we’ve had a Folk Band for some years now and a very successful Pipe Band for the best part of a hundred years, so it makes sense that we offer even more opportunities for our students to learn about and participate in Scottish culture.’

A former Red Hot Chilli Piper, Craig is one of Scotland’s most experienced performing bagpipers, having performed for millions at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

He added: ‘Personally, traditional music has allowed me to travel widely, from Bannockburn to Barbados.

‘It’s given me opportunities to perform and to share stages with the likes of Rod Stewart, Lulu and Amy MacDonald, so I’m excited to see where our new department could lead our pupils.’

Strathallan headmaster Mark Lauder said: ‘Based in the heart of Perthshire, we are a Scottish school through and through.

‘This is evident from our alumni world champion pipers to our current pupils who represent Scotland every year. We are delighted to formally offer even more opportunities for our pupils to get even closer to the culture they love and are surrounded by.’