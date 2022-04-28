Strathallan pupil is all set to fence for Scotland

Strathallan School pupil Joshua Bryden will take up his sabre for Scotland this summer as he prepares to fence at the 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London.

The 13-year-old from Auchterarder will take to the piste in both the cadet (under-17) and junior (under-20) sabre categories, after he came top of his age-groups in qualifying.

Joshua, who has been at Strathallan School for two years, said he was thrilled to be selected.

He said: ‘I can’t wait for the Commonwealth Championships. We have a great chance as a team for a podium finish, as most of us train at Salle Ossian Fencing Club. My dream is for an individual podium finish in the sabre.’

Joshua, who is currently ranked 15th in the UK for cadet men’s Sabre, first picked up a fencing blade eight years ago and has recently fenced for Team GB in Romania.

He explained: ‘I started fencing for fun but quickly fell in love with it. I love how quick you have to think and how you feel during a bout.’

Strathallan’s director of sport, Jim Thompson, said: ‘Selection for the CFC is testament to Joshua’s hardwork. It is fantastic to see his ongoing progression in the sport and we wish him all the best in London.’