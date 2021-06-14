Strathallan marks centenary with special composition

Strathallan School marks 100 years at its Forgandenny campus this year, kicking off celebrations with a unique collaboration with award-winning composer Stuart Macrae.

Throughout the year-long project, Stuart worked with music scholars from First Form to Upper Sixth at the Perthshire school to compose a suite of pieces inspired by the school’s values.

Scholars worked together with the composer through a series of workshops to generate ideas on the themes of Respect, Honesty, Kindness, Hard Work, Excellence and Humility.

The project forms the first of a varied programme celebrating the school’s move to Forgandenny after it outgrew its original site in Bridge of Allan in 1920.

The 10-minute suite was recorded onsite in the school’s state-of-the-art recording studio, with pupils also having the opportunity to work with a professional director to produce a film of the work.

Director of music Matt Gooch said: ‘I am absolutely delighted at the quality of both the final product and the process that our amazing scholars have been a part of. To have a composition written bespoke to their instrument and ability that incorporates original ideas they have created is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.

‘This is the culmination of a huge amount of focus and dedication from all of the scholars in a project that has lasted the entire year. This composition is a musical stamp of where the school is at 100 years after it moved to its current site in Forgandenny.’

The film will premiere live and online at the Headmaster’s Music Concert on June 18.

Find out more about Stuart Macrae at https://stuartmacrae.com/ and read about Strathallan’s Arts programme HERE.