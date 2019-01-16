Strathallan flick their way to indoor hockey glory

The girls from Strathallan School took top hockey honours when they lifted the 2019 Indoor Cup in Perth.

The Girls’ Indoor Cup 2019 took place at Bells Active Sports Centre last Saturday.

Strathallan’s first match saw them take on George Watson’s College who went ahead in the first half with their first goal. In the second half with several Penalties which were saved by the Watson’s keeper and another goal from Watsons left Strathallan wo goals down. In the dying minutes Strathallan pulled back a goal, but it wasn’t enough to take the points.

The remaining pool matches were played out through the day with Strathallan and The Glasgow Academy faced off in the final match of their pool. A game of many goals with Strathalln taking the win 5-2 thanks to goals from Lisa Biermann and Izzy Folan.

The first semi-final saw Strathallan take on George Heriot’s. Strathallan’s early goal from Nicola McArthur followed by a penalty corner minutes later took a heavy deflection from a defender, giving Biermann another notch on her goal tally for the day. Biermann then added a floated flick from a penalty corner to the top left of the keeper, the defence just shy of saving leaving it three goals to nil. There were no further goals in the second half, meaning Strathallen advanced to the final.

The final between Strathallan and George Watsons was a rematch of the previous year, where Watson’s were victorious. Strathallan pushed from the start and gained a penalty corner, Biermann sent the ball high towards the net, a deflection off a defender sent it out of reach of the keeper to make it 1-0 to Strathallan. Strathallan’s Flora H picked up the second goal of the game with the first half ending 2-0.

In the second half Izzy Folan scored to extend Strathallan’s lead to three, after collecting a rebound from a penalty corner. George Watson’s gained a penalty corner but the ball spilled out of the D and Strathallan were able to recover. Strathallan pushed forward and then gained their own penalty corner, the shot hit the post and bounced out giving Watson’s defence a chance to recover. The clock ran down with three goals the difference giving Strathallan the Girls Indoor Cup title

Strathallan director of sport Audrey Syme said: ‘This is an incredible achievement for the Strathallan girls hockey team. In the past four years Strathallan have taken two golds and two silvers at this event which is remarkable.’

Final placings were: 1, Strathallan; 2, George Watson’s College; 3, George Heriot’s School; 4, Robert Gordon’s College; 5, The Glasgow Academy; 6, Galashiels Academy.