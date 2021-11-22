St Margaret’s 175 year legacy marked at reception

St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen had a special guest to mark its 175th birthday.

The city’s Lord Provost, Councillor Barney Crockett, held a civic reception on Friday, 19 November, which is also St Margaret’s Day, to recognise the school’s 175 year legacy and commitment to providing girls with first class education in Aberdeen.

A total of 90 special guests including Vice Lord Lieutenant Andrew Lawtie, Depute Provost Jennifer Stewart, councillors and former heads and pupils attended the afternoon tea. Poetry, readings and musical acts were performed by pupils throughout the reception with a speech from the Lord Provost on the institution’s long serving commitment to Aberdeen City.

The Lord Provost said: ‘St Margaret’s School for Girls is our country’s oldest all-through girls’ school and it was an honour to host this celebration in recognition of their 175th anniversary.

‘Friday the 19th of November is also the day when the school marks St Margaret’s Day, so to be able to hold the civic reception on such a special day for the school, along with so many inspiring current and former pupils, heads and teachers was fantastic.

‘Providing first-class education opportunities is just one of the many offerings that Aberdeen has to be proud of. Fostering, supporting, and encouraging the future generation has never been so important and St Margaret’s School for Girls is at the forefront of breaking down the barriers that face so many young women today.’

Headteacher of St Margaret’s School for Girls, Anna Tomlinson, said: ‘On behalf of the entire school I would like to thank the Lord Provost for organising such a wonderful celebration, marking St Margaret’s Day and recognising 175 years of our school providing first class education to the girls of Aberdeen.

‘I am extremely proud of everything that we have collectively achieved and today’s event is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by pupils and teachers alike. It has been a privilege to be surrounded by so many former pupils today who still feel such an affiliation with our school, and our current girls have enjoyed a wonderful day and have put on some brilliant performances.’

In the morning pupils enjoyed a school birthday cake followed by a half-day, a St Margaret’s Day tradition. A number of pupils from across all year groups then attended the afternoon civic reception where each table had representatives from the school alongside special guests.