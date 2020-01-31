Skiing success for Strathallan School students

Strathallan School has ranked second in the UK for Giant Slalom after students ski to success.

Three pupils sped to pole position at the British Schoolgirls’ Race in the French Alps.

Luka Hughes-Tosh, Iona Ross and Maisie Morgan took to the slopes in challenging conditions, explained parent Fiona Ross who accompanied them on the trip.

She said: ‘All three girls competed in blizzard conditions, but they got down in very good times, helping to secure Strathallan as the second ‘Best School’ in the Giant Slalom.

‘It was a hard but successful few days in Flaine, and great training particularly for Iona and Maisie who are racing in Italy next month.’

Maisie Morgan, who skied to second place in the under-16 age-group, said: ‘I’ve been skiing ever since I can remember. However, the races in Flaine were a great opportunity for us to race as a team and it was a fantastic result for us all’

Strathallan has a history of skiing success, with former pupil and GB skier Charlie Guest, recently becoming first British woman to win an alpine Europa Cup race.

Current pupil Iona Ross is also making a name for herself having recently competed at both the Canadian Ski Championship as well as the World Schools Ski Championship in Grenoble in 2018.

Meanwhile, current Fourth Form pupil Maisie Morgan, who was selected for the Scottish Team in 2019, took 6th in Slalom at the Anglo-Scottish Races in Pila, Italy in December 2019.

Last year more than 60 Strathallan students represented Team GB and Team Scotland in sport. The school offers scholarships to talented candidates in sport as well as music, art, piping, academic and performing arts. Find out more about available scholarships at www.strathallan.co.uk/scholarships/