Scottish school cadets take third place at event

Strathallan School’s Combined Cadet Force Royal Marines Section took third place in UK in Sir Steuart Pringle Trophy.

Last weekend, nine cadets from Strathallan travelled to the Commando Training Centre to take part in the annual competition.

The two-day competition, which tests military skills, leadership and fitness, takes place annually in Lympstone, Devon.

The Strathallan School CCF Royal Marines Section formed one of 16 teams from schools around the country including Rugby, Harrow, Charterhouse and Wellington College.

After two very successful days, the Strathallan team was placed third, with King’s College Taunton and Winchester College coming first and second respectively.

Preparation for such a competition is no small feat, and the team have been working hard throughout the term in preparation.

Cadets take part in activities and training throughout the year, including outdoor adventure training, military disciplines, and developing leadership skills as they progress through the ranks, with the chance to compete in local and national competitions such as the Pringle Trophy under the supervision and support of local military units.

Strathallan’s Combined Cadet Force is open to all pupils from Fourth Form onwards, and offers young cadets the chance to participate in a range of military disciplines. Comprising three sections, Strathallan’s CCF includes Army and Navy as well as the only Royal Marines school section in Scotland.