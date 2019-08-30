Scotland legends mark rugby partnership

A trio of Scotland rugby legends united at Glenalmond College to celebrate the start of a unique partnership between the school and London Scottish FC.

All three – Gavin Hastings OBE and former Glenalmond pupils Rob Wainwright and Iain Morrison – also celebrated the opening of Woodburn, a new pitch-side facility for rugby and lacrosse at the Perthshire school.

The rugby internationalists, who have all played for London Scottish, joined a gathering of local people, pupils and former pupils to watch an open training session at Glenalmond which is the new official schools partner of London Scottish.

Gavin said: ‘It has been fantastic to catch up with two ex-players, Iain Morrison and Rob Wainwright, who both attended school here.

‘I am really pleased to see London Scottish playing up here in this great environment and training with smiles on their faces. Today has been a great reminder of what rugby is all about – working together, challenging yourself and great friendships.’

The training session by the famous club, which has fielded more Scotland international players than any other since it was founded in 1878, took place in final preparation for the team’s friendly match against Edinburgh Rugby at Murrayfield this Saturday.

Former Scotland captain, Gavin Hastings joined Warden Hugh Ouston, head of Glenalmond College, to perform the official opening of Woodburn. The former bothy which overlooks the 1st XV playing pitches has been superbly converted to a facility for visitors and players.

The building, which also hosts a medical bay, has been developed as part of a £325,000 programme of investment in the rugby facilities at the school. This week’s opening of Woodburn represents the final phase of the investment project which has been fully funded by former Glenalmond pupils.

Glenalmond’s first XV rugby team have been enjoying spending time with the 40-strong professional squad, which has taken up residence at the school as part of the three-year partnership between the school and London Scottish.

Graham Smith, director of sport at Glenalmond, said: ‘We are delighted to have the London Scottish squad with us and to see their reaction to playing on our iconic pitches in this amazing setting. It has been an inspirational opportunity for our pupils to spend time with players at this level in the sport and to learn from them, both on the pitch and off.’

Glenalmond College is also holding an open day for families interested in hearing more about the school on Saturday, 21 September, from 10am to 2pm. To register visit www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk/openday