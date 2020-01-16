School piper helped to start the salmon season

A pupil at Strathallan School helped get the start of the salmon season on the River Tay underway.

Stan Brodie (13), from Perth, piped the procession to the river, to assist in declaring the season had begun.

On request from Gleneagles Hotel, Pipe Major Craig Muirhead identified Stan as having the musical prowess to carry out the opening of the salmon season, despite his young age, while senior pupils were sitting exams

Stan’s duties included meeting fishermen, ghillies and guests of the hotel at the Catholes beat in Stanley Mills.

Piping and leading the procession down to the River Tay and standing on ceremony as Head Gillie, Robert White toasted the river, declaring it open for the season.

Stan first picked up the pipes when he was 7 years-old and has been playing ever since. He joined Strathallan in September 2017 and has been a part of the Strathallan Pipe Band ever since.

