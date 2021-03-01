School marking its 175th anniversary with events for all

St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen, are set to celebrate their 175th anniversary and International Women’s Day with the launch of a new Inspirational Women series that they hope will inspire girls across the world.

The brand new series – which is free and open to the public – will feature stories and insights from women in all walks of life – including sport, science, business, journalism, social enterprise and politics.

Launching for International Women’s Day, on March 8, the school will present a special event in the series featuring the launch of their Choose to Inspire video campaign featuring staff and pupils from St Margaret’s, video messages from special guests such as TV star Lorraine Kelly, sporting icon Judy Murray and a Q&A with Dr Nicola Steedman, deputy chief medical officer at the Scottish Government, who will discuss her career path to becoming one of the most senior women supporting Scotland’s COVID-19 response.

Anna Tomlinson, head of St Margaret’s School for Girls said: ‘It is a privilege to be celebrating St Margaret’s 175th Anniversary this year. The school has gone from strength to strength, adapting to the needs of successive generations.

‘At St Margaret’s, our aim is to have happy, confident girls who know their strengths when they eventually leave us for the wider world. We hope that inviting women who have gone on to make a positive difference in their chosen field to talk will inspire and encourage girls around the world to aim high and thrive in their career.’

Judy Murray added: ‘I’m delighted to help St Margaret’s School for Girls celebrate their 175th Anniversary of inspiring women by taking part in this exciting series. I’m honoured to be considered as an inspirational woman and hope that the whole programme will motivate girls and young women to aim high and be the best they can be in whatever they choose to do.’

Miranda Richards, education and schools specialist at Aberdeen Standard Capital, said: ‘International Women’s Day is a good moment to encourage others with inspirational stories and Aberdeen Standard Capital is delighted to be supporting this webinar series, which will animate the career aspirations of girls and young women.’

List of guest speakers

8 March – Dr Nicola Steedman, Interim Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Scottish Government. Including video messages from special guests including Lorraine Kelly to mark International Women’s Day.

March 25 – Mary Contini, OBE, Bestselling author, food writer, one of Scotland’s top chefs and owner of Italian deli Valvona and Crolla.

22 April – Melanie Reid, The Times writer and disability campaigner.

April 29 – Jordan Brooks, former Deputy Director of the Council on Women and Girls in the Obama Administration, and currently the Executive Director at the United State of Women.

May 18 – Leanne Crichton, Recently retired Scottish international footballer, with 72 caps. Currently Glasgow City midfielder. Screening of an intimate interview between St Margaret’s pupils and Judy Murray, Scottish tennis coach.

June 10 – Louise MacDonald, chief executive of YoungScot, and Briana Pegado, creative director for Fringe of Colour, and chair of YWCA Scotland.

The series, supported by Aberdeen Standard Capital, is set to inspire and encourage girls from across the globe to be the best they can be. Tickets can be booked in advance at www.stmargaretsevents.com.

The school was awarded Scottish Independent Secondary School of the Year by the Sunday Times Good School Guide 2020.