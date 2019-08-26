School hosted more than 300 Chinese youngsters

More than 300 Chinese young ambassadors have enjoyed taking up residence at Glenalmond College during the past two weeks.

The Chinese youngsters were in Perthshire to join in the musical celebrations as part of the City of Perth Salute which returned for its third year in Perth city centre.

The parade of international pipe and military bands was joined by local bands from across Perthshire for a fantastic family event which saw high spirits despite some challenging weather.

Warden Hugh Ouston, head of Glenalmond College, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome a total of 306 Chinese pupils, who made their home at Glenalmond during this special visit to Perthshire.

‘Our young visitors were clearly very impressed with our stunning location, and enjoyed gathering in our beautiful quad to look up at the exceptional buildings we have here at Glenalmond.

‘It was lovely to see so many young people share in our history, and make the most of our facilities, at a time of year when our own pupils are still on leave.”

Mr Ouston extended thanks to all the Glenalmond staff who made the international visitors feel welcome, with particular thanks to the school’s excellent catering team, who ensured the young people were well fortified throughout their stay.