School appoints Kate Martin as new head teacher

Mowden Hall School has appointed a new head teacher.

Following a rigorous recruitment process involving an impressive group of candidates, the trustees of the Cothill Trust announce that Kate Martin will be the next head of Mowden Hall.

Mrs Martin will succeed Neal Bailey when he leaves to become head of Pinewood School in July this year. Mrs Martin came to Mowden Hall in 2011 after holding positions in a number of well known schools, including Oundle School, Ampleforth College and two day schools in Newcastle.

She was promoted to deputy head in 2015.

Mr Bailey and the panel said: ‘We feel extremely confident that Mrs Martin possesses the right skills and experience to lead the Mowden Hall community in the next chapter.’

Whilst offering continuity, Mrs Martin has articulated a clear plan to ensure that Mowden Hall retains its reputation as a leading prep school in the north east of England.

Mrs Martin said: ‘My association with Mowden Hall School has been some twenty years, having taught here for nine, and teaching Old Mowdenians previously whilst at Ampleforth College and Oundle School. As the current deputy head, I am absolutely delighted and indeed honoured to have been appointed as the new head.

‘Mowden Hall is a very special place; a family, with exceptional academic teaching and pastoral care. Children can thrive and be their best at Mowden.

‘Undoubtedly we have an exciting future ahead, and I am looking forward to starting my new role as head in September 2020. During the interim period I shall continue to work closely with Mr Bailey, The Cothill Trust, staff and pupils to ensure a smooth transition for all.’

Mowden Hall School, Newton, near Stocksfield is an independent day and boarding Preparatory School for children aged 3 – 13. The Mowden Hall School open morning is to be held on Saturday 1 February 2020.

For further information, visit www.mowdenhall.co.uk