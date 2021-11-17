Reuben picks up Perthshire Young Artist of the Year Award

Strathallan student Reuben LaVallee has been named the Junior Young Artist of the Year in this year’s Perthshire Art Association Annual Exhibition.

Reuben’s winning entry Different Slopes was a scratchboard piece depicting the things that he missed during lockdown and how he adapted to the pandemic.

Reuben shares his success with the School’s Art Department which has retained the title of Best Overall School, recognising the work of Strathallan students.

Reuben said: ‘I was delighted to receive the award for my piece and I’m proud to be part of the schools entry to the competition.

‘A lot of help and feedback was supplied by Mr Glancy through the techniques he taught us over the year. I tried to incorporate as many of those techniques as possible into my work and it definitely helped make the final scratch-board better.’

Head of Art, Frank Glancy, added: ‘We are thrilled to have won two major titles in the Perthshire Art Association Annual Exhibition this year. To see Reuben win the Junior category, amongst such a strong field of artwork, it is testament to his hardwork and vision.

‘We are also delighted to have retained the title of best overall school for another year. There were over 103 entries from state and independent schools in Perth and Kinross and we feel honoured to have placed so highly amongst them.’

Reuben’s work is featured in the Perthshire Art Association annual exhibition which runs until December 12 at the Fergusson Gallery in Perth.