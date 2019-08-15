Record-breaking results for the Lomond School

Lomond School is celebrating another outstanding SQA performance with over 90% pass rate at National 5 and Higher, far exceeding the local and national average.

Two new records were set with a 96% pass rate at National 5, and with almost 90% of all National 5 passes at A or B grade.

Half of all Advanced Highers were achieved at A grade, with three quarters at A or B and 91% of S6 presented for three Advanced Highers passed them all.exam

75% of S4 achieved all A-B grades in 6 or more N5 examinations with almost half achieving all at A grade and receiving Silver Academic Colours. Two thirds of all S5 pupils achieved 5 or more Highers.

Of those S5 pupils studying 5 Highers, a third achieved all of these at A grade, with half of the cohort achieving the much-coveted Gold Academic Colours.

Pupils from Argyll and Bute and West Dunbartonshire, alongside boarders from both home and abroad performed strongly at all levels, demonstrating again the powerful ethos of achievement and support at Lomond School identified by Education Scotland in their most recent inspection visit.

Almost three quarters of the departing sixth form gained Advanced Higher awards at grade A or B, and almost all are leaving to study at their destination of choice.

Former Dux of the school, Emma Dunn from Helensburgh, secured her place at Glasgow University Medical School with three A grades at Advanced Higher.

Local girl Grace Laverty follows her dream of becoming a vet and will take up her place in Veterinary Medicine at Edinburgh University, whilst Mohammed Haris from Alexandria will move to Newcastle University to study Dentistry and Cara Cawley added another three A grades to her suite of qualifications, accepting her offer to read Law at Glasgow University.

School Captain, and Scotland U-19 Cricket captain, Angus Guy from Gartocharn achieved three A grades at Advanced Higher, securing his place at Durham University in 2020 to read Physics – demonstrating that sporting and academic excellence are entirely compatible at Lomond.

There were outstanding individual achievements from the Helensburgh area including Louis Page who achieved A grades in all eight of his National 5 examinations.

Boarder Kimberly Frahm who only joined Lomond last session achieved a remarkable eight A grades at National 5, before returning to continue her education in Germany. International boarders Martin Milkov and Beñat Yanez each gained all A grades in their five Highers with Beñat achieving band 1 awards in all.

The class of 2019 now progress to a range of destinations to study courses such as drama, performance, English literature, architecture, games design and the sciences. Almost 20% of this ambitious and highly capable year group have been offered places in medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine and law.

Principal Johanna Urquhart, said: ‘I am, once again, thrilled with our results and this is a very special time for us as a school. We have an open presentation policy, and all at Lomond believe in offering our young people every chance of success.

‘To us, exam passes are not about the statistics – though these are an important part of the improvement process – they are about the children, and the stories that go with them. Our teachers deliver excellent lessons and knowing our young people as well as we do we can nurture them towards achieving their very best.

‘These exceptional results in the face of further SQA changes demonstrates the added value an education at Lomond School can offer and proves that our faith in our pupils and our ethos has been rewarded once more. They are also testament to the tireless work of staff, the support of parents and our school community and the very great efforts of the pupils themselves.

‘Our departing S6 leave Lomond with some record-breaking results, but with so much more besides: they have confidence, life experience and a range of skills and qualities which cannot be quantified in SQA terms. I am so proud that our school delivers the all-round, enriching, educational experience which all young people deserve. My warmest congratulations to you all.’