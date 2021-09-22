Pupils to take part in mental health charity fundraiser

Fourteen intrepid Morrison’s Academy pupils are undertaking a journey of a lifetime in the first Morrison’s Academy Across Scotland Challenge next month.

Travelling by foot, bike and canoe they will traverse Scotland, going from Ben More, Scotland’s most westerly Munro on the Isle of Mull, to Spey Bay in Morayshire on the North Sea.

During the eight day expedition they will cover a total of 355 kilometres on land and river, camping while they travel. They will cycle 226 kilometres, hike 32 kilometres and canoe 98 kilometres, ascending 3,286 metres and descending 3,217 metres.

However, the pupils, all aged 13-15 years, are not only setting out to challenge themselves physically – they are committed to using their adventure to raise funds for the Charlie Waller Trust.

The Charlie Waller Trust is one of the UK’s leading mental health charities and has provided training to Morrison’s Academy staff, pupils and parents during the past year.

Colin Nicoll, assistant rector, at Morrison’s Academy said: ‘This is a really tough challenge and our pupils need to be well prepared both physically and mentally.

‘However, they will be spurred on knowing that the funds they raise will help to continue the excellent work the Charlie Waller Trust does to support pupils and schools all over the UK.’

One of the S3 pupils participating in the challenge said: ‘I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous; we are going a long way, 90 kilometres on one of the days, but I’m also really excited. If I can do this, I will know I can do anything.”

Mr Nicoll added: ‘I know that the pupils will gain so much from this experience; they will learn about themselves and their teammates as they undertake such a physical challenge.’

Clare Stafford, CEO of the Charlie Waller Trust, said: ‘We are immensely grateful to the pupils of Morrison’s Academy who are taking on this extraordinary challenge.The fact that they are prepared to do this really underlines the commitment of both the individual pupils and the Academy to young people’s mental health. Our work is more vital now than it has ever been and the money – and awareness – the challenge raises will be invaluable in helping us continue it.’

If you would like to support the pupils of Morrison’s Academy on their Across Scotland Challenge, visit their Just Giving page.

The Charlie Waller Trust was created by the Waller family in 1997 in response to the loss of their son and brother, Charlie, who tragically took his own life whilst suffering from depression. They have since become one of the UK’s most respected mental health charities. Find out more HERE.