Pupils learn of the sacrifices made during wartime

Junior school pupils from Kelvinside Academy reflected on the sacrifices made by veterans during a visit from Poppyscotland’s latest inspiring exhibition.

‘Bud’ – an 18 tonne lorry and learning space – is travelling across Scotland to encourage a deeper understanding of Remembrance.

The interactive exhibition stopped by the leading independent school last week, giving Kelvinside pupils a unique chance to learn the history of Scotland’s armed forces and the sacrifices made during past conflicts.

The young pupils, aged 9 to 12, heard tales from veterans and made their own poppies using the same techniques that have been perfected by Poppyscotland volunteers for decades.

Rector of Kelvinside Academy, Daniel Wyatt, said: ‘During the conflicts of World War 1 and World War 2, 177 of our pupils fought and lost their lives. In recognition of their sacrifice, Kelvinside Academy is a War Memorial School.

‘We truly value our military connections and operate one of the largest CCF programmes in the country, supporting our boys’ and girls’ character education and leadership development superbly. The commitment and bravery of the armed forces is close to our hearts and plays a significant part in our identity and history.

‘We feel very privileged to have been one of the few schools in Glasgow to be visited by Bud. It is important that we do not forget the sacrifices that were made, and schools play a vital role in keeping alive the memory of fallen servicemen and women.’

Last year, Kelvinside Academy was one of a handful of iconic locations to ‘Light Up Red’ in support of Poppyscotland and this year has planted a poignant poppy field out the front of the school.

It has also become the first school in Scotland to officially sign the Armed Forces Covenant, an initiative which provides existing and past members of the armed forces with access to jobs, financial assistance, education and well-being support.

Mark Bibbey, Poppyscotland chief executive, said: ‘Bud plays an important role in exploring the history of remembrance, through the eyes of those who have served. It’s a privilege to visit the pupils at Kelvinside Academy, which has a long and proud history of supporting the armed forces.’

For further information on Kelvinside Academy, visit www.kelvinsideacademy.org.uk.