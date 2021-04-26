Pupils knit to do their bit for new-born babies

By Kenny Smith - 26th April 2021
Strathallan students and Matron Margaret Clayton

Pupils at Strathallan School have donated a selection of hats, booties and blankets to the neonatal Unit at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

Eleven pupils and a house matron from the Perthshire school have been busy knitting 16 woollen little hats, four shawls and one pair of booties for the new-born babies.

Determined to continue a recent tradition of knitting for the local neonatal unit, the girls from Woodlands House asked their matron, Margaret Clayton, for help.

Margaret said: ‘I was delighted to see the girls take so much interest in knitting.

‘What began for many of them as a skill they were developing for the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme has become a great way for the girls to socialise and create beautiful little hats that are so vital for new-born babies.

‘Unfortunately, the girls are unable to deliver the hats in person this year due to Covid-19 but we hope they go some way to helping local families and babies born this year.’

Accepting the donation, Chief Midwife, Lesley Sharkey, said: ‘Thank you to Margaret and the 11 pupils from Strathallan School who generously gave up their time to produce such beautifully knitted hats. Their support is very much appreciated.’

Tagged

Related Posts