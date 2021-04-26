Pupils knit to do their bit for new-born babies

Pupils at Strathallan School have donated a selection of hats, booties and blankets to the neonatal Unit at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

Eleven pupils and a house matron from the Perthshire school have been busy knitting 16 woollen little hats, four shawls and one pair of booties for the new-born babies.

Determined to continue a recent tradition of knitting for the local neonatal unit, the girls from Woodlands House asked their matron, Margaret Clayton, for help.

Margaret said: ‘I was delighted to see the girls take so much interest in knitting.

‘What began for many of them as a skill they were developing for the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme has become a great way for the girls to socialise and create beautiful little hats that are so vital for new-born babies.

‘Unfortunately, the girls are unable to deliver the hats in person this year due to Covid-19 but we hope they go some way to helping local families and babies born this year.’

Accepting the donation, Chief Midwife, Lesley Sharkey, said: ‘Thank you to Margaret and the 11 pupils from Strathallan School who generously gave up their time to produce such beautifully knitted hats. Their support is very much appreciated.’