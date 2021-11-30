Pupil shortlisted for UK Young Drummer of the Year

Strathallan student Lewis Dewar has been shortlisted to the Top 40 for the UK Young Drummer of the Year competition.

The 17-year-old from Fife said he was speechless when he found out he had made the Top 40 in such a prestigious competition.

Young Drummer of the Year 2022, which has celebrated rising talent for over 20 years, saw more than 300 entries from across the UK enter this year’s competition.

Lewis, who first picked up drumsticks at the age of 8, said: ‘It’s really, really cool. I didn’t expect to be shortlisted at all. I’m over the moon with this result and I just hope I get to keep playing at competition level and beyond.’

Currently a music scholar at Strathallan School, Lewis will have to wait to see if he has what it takes to make the Finals – which will see the Top 10 Young Drummers in the UK perform live on stage in February 2022.

Pete Murch, drum kit and percussion instructor at Strathallan, said: ‘I am so delighted for Lewis. He has worked so hard over the years, constantly grabbing the opportunities available to him at school and beyond.

‘His determination to strive for success is truly paying off, from his recent Grade 8 distinction to now being shortlisted amongst some of the best in the country. Well done, Lewis!’