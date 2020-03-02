Prestigious post for Strathallan School headmaster

The Boarding School Association has appointed the headmaster at Strathallan School as chair for 2020.

Headmaster of the Perthshire school, Mark Lauder, takes over the reins from Nick Wergan, executive headteacher at Steyning Grammar School.

Mark brings with him excellent experience in a boarding environment, having begun his teaching career at Shiplake College in Henley-on-Thames, where he was head of the history dpartment and master i/c rowing.

Over a career that has taken him to St Edward’s, Oxford, Felsted School in Essex, and, before Strathallan, as Headmaster at Ashville College in Harrogate, Mark has been embedded in boarding as a housemaster, head of boarding and deputy headmaster, and headmaster, as well as a passionate rugby and rowing coach and CCF officer.

Mark said: ‘I’m honoured and excited to take on the role as chair at the BSA for 2020. The BSA’s mission “for better boarding today” is one close to my heart, having spent so much of my career in boarding schools endeavouring to provide just that.

‘It’s a mission that mirrors that of Strathallan’s founder Harry Riley when he set out to reimagine what a boarding education could be in 1913, as relevant today as it was a century ago.

‘I look forward to playing my part over my term as chair in 2020, and putting Strathallan at the heart of the UK’s boarding sector as we seek to continually improve what we do and how we look after our pupils.’