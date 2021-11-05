Perthshire Prep School named as one of the UK’s top ten

Ardvreck School has been named as one of the UK’s top ten Prep Schools in the 2021 Spear’s Schools Index, released in partnership with Carfax Education Group.

The school, based in Crieff, Perthshire, educates children from the age of three at its nursery, up to thirteen, is the only Prep School in Scotland to feature in the top ten list of UK Prep Schools. Described as ‘academic and adventurous’ the co-ed school takes day pupils and boarders with a capacity of 150 pupils and a maximum class size of fourteen.

Ardvreck School is also one of only two independent schools in Scotland to be included in the Index’s top 100 private schools in the world. The other Scottish school to feature is senior school, Gordonstoun, based in Elgin and famous for its royal alumni, including Prince Phillip and Prince Charles.

Ardvreck qualified for inclusion in the Index because of its proactive and adaptable response to the pandemic, moving between online and in-person teaching, adapting to meet Covid protocols and incorporating technology with remarkable agility, and therefore maintaining a seamless continuity of education. The school was also acknowledged for its holistic education opportunities which enable its pupils to develop life skills, leadership qualities and build social networks.

A spokesperson from the 2021 Spear’s Schools Index said: ‘Ardvreck sees education as an adventure, encouraging children to think for themselves whether they are solving a Maths problem or climbing a mountain. The stunning location is an ideal environment to build self-reliance and perseverance through outdoor activities, and still acquire the necessary academic attributes to win places at top schools in the UK and beyond.’

Ali Kinge, headmistress of Ardvreck, commented: ‘We’re delighted to be named as one of the top ten Prep schools in the UK, and only one of two Independent schools in Scotland to be included in the list of the top hundred private schools in the world.

‘It is a true testament to the unique and rich experience that Ardvreck pupils receive, and a reflection of the high quality of teaching given by my extremely skilled, hard-working, and talented team. Ardvreck is an educational gem. Our location, nestled at the foot of the Highlands, means there is so much on offer for our pupils on our doorstep.’

Visit HERE for more information on Ardvreck School.