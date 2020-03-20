Perthshire minis receive new Glenalmond shirts

Glenalmond College has presented Perthshire Rugby minis with brand new rugby strips featuring the logo of the Perthshire school, which is the new official partner of the mini section.

Graham Smith, director of sport at Glenalmond College, presented the new shirts to Carol Ann Rose, head of the minis, joined by players and coaches at their training session last weekend.

The partnership takes the previous strong relationship and long-held rugby connections between the club and the leading independent school near Methven, to a new level.

Mrs Rose said the club was proud to have the backing of Glenalmond and the players were delighted to receive their new strips, which also feature the Treatment Room and Auchterarder Parents Supporting Parents on the sleeves.

She said: ‘Sincere thanks to Glenalmond for their support and encouragement in the first few weeks of our partnership which brings with it a huge potential for the youngsters to benefit.’

Perthshire Rugby, recently voted Club of the Year at the Perth & Kinross Sports Awards, credits the dedication of their coaches, volunteers and players to the Club’s continued momentum. This included a great win for the P6 Team at UK National Land Rover Rugby Tour 2020 Festival in Cardiff.

Mrs Rose added: ‘The dedication of our coaches and volunteers shines through in the standard of our rugby and the fun enjoyed by girls and boys aged four to 12.’

Glenalmond College has a rich heritage in rugby with former Scotland Captains David Leslie, Rob Wainwright and 1990 Grand Slam Captain David Sole all former pupils (Old Glenalmonds). The school’s 1st XV team also reached the Scottish Schools’ Cup Final two seasons ago and Glenalmond is the official “School Partner” of London Scottish, the club which has fielded more Scotland international players than any other since they were founded in 1878.

Graham said: ‘It was fantastic to receive such positive feedback from the players, parents and coaches when the partnership was announced and we are now looking forward to working with the club and the minis in the years ahead.

‘As well as building on our long-established links with the sport of rugby, Glenalmond College and Perthshire Rugby Minis also share a great many values – such as the drive for constant improvement, fair play and fun.’

For further details visit www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk