Nursery receives a pair of awards for education

Ardvreck School Nursery is on a roll with two fantastic reviews in one week.

Ardvreck’s Nursery has been awarded an astounding sweep of Grade 5s (Very Good) across all disciplines by the Care Inspectors and the Bronze award by the Woodland Trust.

The latest report for the Care Inspectors announced that Ardvreck School is offering the highest quality of education across all disciplines including care and support, environment, staffing, and management and leadership.

The results have been very warmly welcomed and the school has since been asked to be part of a case study for best practice.

Ardvreck School has also been successful in gaining the Bronze Award through the Woodland Trust’s Green Tree Schools Award, for their work within their stunning forest scape and the beautiful local green spaces of Crieff.

The Woodland Trust advises: ‘Our Green Tree Schools Award encourages outdoor learning and inspires pupils about trees, woods and wildlife. Through our award, your school can take part in fun, practical projects while helping the environment and improving your grounds.’

Steven White, Ardvreck nursery manager, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with these results.

‘Our team strives to provide the best possible care and support for the children in our nursery and we are thrilled the Care Inspectorate and Woodland Trust agree.

‘The Bronze Award from the Woodland Trust is the first on the award scheme and over the coming year we aim to gain, Silver, Gold and then the prestigious Platinum award.’

Ardvreck School is an independent boarding and day preparatory school for boys and girls aged 3–13. Located in Crieff in Perth and Kinross, it was established in 1883.