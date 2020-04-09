New Warden at Glenalmond

Perthshire boarding school Glenalmond College has a new headmaster.

Dr Michael Alderson recently joined the school as its new Warden, taking over from Hugh Ouston, who stepped down this month after a 15-month interim role at the helm. Dr Alderson was most recently Deputy Head at Durham School, and began his teaching career in 2000 after reading Modern Languages at the University of Durham and completing a PGCE at Homerton College, Cambridge. He has a Master’s degree in historical narratives and a doctorate from Durham University in Church History of the Reformation.