New warden appointed to head Glenalmond

Glenalmond College in Perthshire has appointed a new warden.

Dr Michael Alderson, deputy head at Durham School, has been appointed warden (headteacher) at Glenalmond. He will take over leadership of the Perthshire independent boarding and day school from interim warden Hugh Ouston in April 2020.

Dr Alderson began his teaching career in 2000, after reading Modern Languages at the University of Durham and completing a PGCE at Homerton College, Cambridge. He also has a master’s degree on historical narratives, and a doctorate on Church History of the Reformation from Durham University.

As well as a strong academic pedigree Dr Alderson has an impressive experience of a modern teaching environment, which includes roles as head of boarding, housemaster and head of modern languages.

Niall Booker, chairman of Council at Glenalmond College said: ‘We had the privilege of meeting some remarkably strong candidates for the role which is a reflection on the enduring good reputation of Glenalmond.

‘We were impressed by Michael’s personal integrity and obvious enthusiasm for the College, and his clear focus on ensuring the best possible all round educational outcomes for pupils. We are confident that under his leadership Glenalmond will continue to move forward with the times without losing sight of the values that have underpinned our success as one of the country’s leading schools.’

Dr Alderson said: ‘Glenalmond’s obvious strength lies in its outstanding and vibrant community, and the opportunity to lead the College is a genuine privilege and an exciting responsibility. Building on the excellent work of my predecessors, my ambition is for every Glenalmond pupil to leave the College with a clear set of values which demand high standards of effort, achievement, and integrity.

‘Opportunities for personal growth and leadership are the hallmark of thriving communities such as this, and all pupils should leave with a confidence borne of competence and ready to face life’s challenges with agility and courage. I am looking forward to drawing on Glenalmond’s rich heritage to help shape its pupils for the future.’

Dr Alderson will be joined at Glenalmond by his wife, Emma, and their two-year old working black Labrador, Angus. A former master in charge of cross country, he enjoys running, skiing and walking.

Glenalmond College in Perthshire is one of Scotland’s leading co-educational independent boarding and day schools with a school roll of 360 boys and girls aged 12-18 years. 70% of all pupils are boarders and international pupils account for around a quarter of the current cohort.