Morrison’s Academy announces its thirteenth principal

Morrison’s Academy in Perthshire has appointed Andrew McGarva, to the post of principal.

He will be Morrison’s Academy’s 13th principal since the school opened in 1860. Andrew will join the school in August 2021, succeeding Gareth Warren, who was recently appointed rector at George Heriot’s School in Edinburgh.

Morrison’s Academy has provided an outstanding education for 160 years and has a reputation for academic success in boys and girls from 2 to 18.

This continues today with a contemporary Scottish curriculum, enriched with school programmes including STEM, Outdoor Education and Adventures, the school’s unique Learning for Life programme and the first Peter Jones Enterprise Academy in Scotland.

Andrew will join Morrison’s Academy from Jersey College for Girls where he is presently the assistant headteacher. During his teaching career he has taught both in the UK and internationally. Andrew has held leadership roles including deputy head of prep school and director of Music at Kilgraston School, head of music at the British School in Tokyo as well as director of music at Wellington School.

Andrew McGarva said: ‘I am delighted to be joining Morrison’s Academy, a school I have known and admired for many years, often travelling to Crieff for sports fixtures and as an adjudicator for music competitions. The opportunity to work with the whole community to nurture and develop our pupils is one which I am excited about.’

David Glen, chairman of Morrison’s Academy’s Board of Governors said: ‘Andrew’s energy, vision and personable nature are impressive. He has an established track record of leadership and his values and ethos align strongly with those of Morrison’s Academy. We believe Andrew is the right person to lead the school through its next phase of development.’

This progressive school has their eyes firmly set on the future with significant investment plans and ongoing development work. During the last five years, Morrison’s Academy has built a cutting-edge nursery, renovated their library, upgraded science labs, installed a modern floodlit hockey pitch and a strength and conditioning suite, created a new STEM workshop and opened an on-site café for pupils, staff and parents, setting a new standard for excellence.

This focus on development continues with the school’s five-year strategic plan, which includes challenging, inspiring academic plans complemented by major capital investment to continue developing leading edge campus facilities.