Merchiston Castle School – education with a difference

Many schools can boast about their exceptional academic results, university success rates, extensive sporting and co-curricular programmes, welcoming atmospheres and stunning grounds and facilities.

Indeed, Merchiston Castle School can do that as well.

What makes them different, however, is a combination of things: their size, a genuine focus on the needs of the individual, and the fact that they really understand boys and how to get the very best out of them.

It is a potent trio. It is what enables Merchiston Castle School to know their boys really well and to understand what makes them tick. It is the reason your son will strive for personal excellence and want to be the best version of himself. It is the secret of their, and Merchiston’s, success.

Merchiston’s mission is to provide a caring community for every boy, which treats him as an individual, unearths and tends his talents, encourages him to pursue excellence in all he does, and enables him to flourish.

The school community’s well-being is central; without it no one will ever achieve their best. That is why wellbeing underpins everything Merchiston do. The boys thrive because they are known, understood, valued, and supported in everything they do.

‘Traditional, warm and personal school – small enough for everyone to know everyone.’ – Good Schools Guide, 2020

Merchiston is a remarkable school where boys make lifelong friends and community connections, whilst gaining a world-class, global, outward-looking education.

Merchiston Castle School would love to talk to you about your son and, more importantly, talk with him to work out what makes him tick, discuss where he wants to go next and make sure he has the toolkit to get there.

Merchiston’s young men leave as rounded individuals, not only having achieved the highest level of personal academic success, but with a sense of who they are and with respect for others, having learnt what it means to have true integrity and character.

The school’s success proves that what they do works.

‘Great City Prep’ Winner, ‘The Best of the Best Preps’ The Week, 2019