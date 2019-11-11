Merchiston Castle pupils visit Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, junior pupils at Merchiston visited Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory to learn more about its history and understand its important wartime contribution.

The leading independent school for boys based near Edinburgh, which has 440 boarder and day pupils combined, has been educating pupils through special assemblies, academic lessons and co-curricular activities about wartime Scotland during the annual commemorative period.

Pupils enjoyed a guided tour of the factory, at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, from ex-service women and men who explained the production process and how it supports the work of leading armed forces charity, Poppyscotland.

Merchiston boys also got hands-on experience as they helped make their own wreath which they took great pride in producing.

Niamh Waldron, head of juniors at Merchiston, said: ‘Merchiston offers pupils a variety of outdoor activities and co-curricular events as we understand how important they are in enhancing academic success.

‘This visit supports this, and it was an extremely memorable trip for the boys who were fascinated by the stories from ex-military personnel.

‘We’d like to thank the team at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory for welcoming us and being so generous with their time. We were extremely grateful, and indeed honoured, to be able to visit and we look forward to continuing this relationship with the charity.’

A temporary Remembrance Garden was recently installed on the grounds of Merchiston and the boys placed the wreath they made during the factory visit here.