Lomond to offer two International Baccalaureates

LOMOND School is set to become the first institution in Scotland to offer two International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes and a Higher National Certificate (HNC) to its fifth- and sixth-year pupils.

The independent school will offer an IB diploma programme and an IB careers programme, as well as an HNC in business studies.

Lomond, which is based in Helensburgh, will offer the new qualifications alongside its exisiting Higher and Advanced Higher courses.

Independent schools already offering IB programmes include Fettes College in Edinburgh, The International School of Aberdeen, and St Leonards School in St Andrews.

Johanna Urquhart, principal at Lomond School, said: “We want to reward our pupils for their creative, critical and original thinking and give our senior pupils ownership over their own learning.

“Additionally, it is important that we offer a course for young people who struggle with academic examinations but excel in other areas, giving them the kind of teaching they need to succeed.

“Rather than learning key words, memorising passages and following the exam ‘formula’, we want to provide meaningful and engaging experiences that give young people the ability to solve the kind of complex issues we will still be facing after this pandemic, such as plastic pollution and global warming.

“The IB model allows us to do that effectively.”

