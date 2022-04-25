Learn, grow, laugh and flourish at St Leonards

Big in ambition yet small enough for every pupil to be known by name, St Leonards School in St Andrews offers an outstanding education for pupils aged five to 18.

On Monday, 2 May, St Leonards will be welcoming prospective families to its beautiful, green school campus to discover the endless opportunities it provides for children to learn, grow, laugh and flourish.

Situated in the heart of St Andrews, just a stone’s throw from sandy beaches and the town’s world-famous golf courses, St Leonards is a school with an ethos of high academic achievement, combined with a holistic approach to teaching and learning. All pupils, from age five up to 18, follow the inspiring and globally-recognised International Baccalaureate curriculum, which is complemented by a wealth of co-curricular opportunities.

Together, this approach to educating children as lifelong learners, ever curious and brimming with ideas, ensures young people leave St Leonards equipped with the skills and interests to succeed in today’s ever-changing world.

Head, Simon Brian said: ‘A St Leonards education is unique. From one day to the next, pupils are on the beach here in St Andrews bringing fractions to life, in the drama yurt rehearsing for their next production, learning and cooking round the firepit in the outdoor classroom, mastering the basics of golf down at the St Andrews Links Academy, and in the classroom developing their literacy and numeracy skills.

‘Our approach, in line with that of the International Baccalaureate, is really something special. It is academically rigorous, yet wonderfully rounded. Pupils at St Leonards wake up excited to go to school each day, because they know that it is a place where they can learn, grow, laugh and flourish; where they can be themselves, develop interests that matter to them, explore new opportunities, and that when their St Leonards journey ends in Year 13, they will be ready for university, the world of work, and for whatever lies ahead.’

The St Leonards journey starts in Year 1, and the Junior years will be the focus of the School’s May Open Day, giving families an opportunity to learn more about Years 1-7, ask questions about the curriculum, see classroom and outdoor learning in action, and tour the historic grounds.

Learning is accessible, broad and varied. Pupils are encouraged to think outside the box, to go ‘beyond the school’s mediaeval walls’, and to adopt a truly global perspective.

‘We are proud to have pupils of more than 35 different nationalities on the school roll at St Leonards,” added the Head. ‘That diversity is really wonderful to see, and to experience, and supports all our young people as they develop that global mindset, striving to make a meaningful difference to the lives of others in all that they do.’

It is that global mindset, coupled with St Leonards’s solid foundation in numeracy, literacy and soft skills, that has opened doors for its pupils, with many going on to secure places at top UK and international universities.

Mr Brian continued: ‘Year after year, our oldest pupils achieve excellent results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma, and now the IB Career-related Programme too. That’s in addition to impressive grades at GCSE and IGCSE.’

Community is very much at the heart of life at St Leonards, whether it is the home-from-home, family feel of the boarding houses – full, flexi and weekly boarding is available from age ten – the sense of service and giving back through projects, fundraising initiatives and volunteer work in the community and further afield, or in the friendly connections and open channels of communication between pupils, staff and families.

Mr Brian concluded: ‘It is the warmth of community and strength of relationship that make St Leonards unique. Every pupil is encouraged and supported to succeed, wherever their interest may lie.

‘We ensure that each individual student is valued, and their voice heard. Our commitment to academic excellence, the very best pastoral care, and co-curricular enrichment foster a nurturing, vibrant and stimulating learning environment, which prepares pupils in line with our motto ‘Ad Vitam’, for life.

‘I would like to warmly invite all who are interested in discovering St Leonards and learning more about what our school has to offer to join us on Monday, 2 May for our Junior Open Day.’

St Leonards School, St Andrews is holding a Junior Open Day on Monday, 2 May for families interested in entry to Years 1-7. For more information, or to register for the event, click HERE or contact registrar@stleonards-fife.org